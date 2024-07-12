The Big Picture Jacob Elordi's next project, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, has officially wrapped production.

Elordi's ability to portray a wide range of genres and styles shines through in the upcoming war series.

The series will focus on romance, with an intricate look at Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans and his love affair.

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Senior Development Executive at Amazon MGM Studios, Sarah Christie, has given a positive update on the status of Saltburn and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi's next project, The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Officially, Christie admits, "it has just wrapped production", suggesting that promotional material and other updates may be on the way very soon. She goes on to add, "There is talent across the board, and Jacob Elordi is just brilliant in it. It is a meaty role and an epic story. Again, it’s a very authored approach to television."

In his short career to date, Elordi has proven to be a multi-talented addition to any ensemble, with his impeccable range allowing him to transfer his talents across a plethora of genres, styles, and, indeed, accents. This time Elordi will be flaunting his ability in a war series produced by Sony. A whirlwind tale across several time periods, this is no normal gun-wielding war flick, with The Narrow Road to the Deep North instead interested in romance. The series will follow Elordi's Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans and his short but wild love affair with Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young). How singular, short love can influence someone's soul for the rest of their lives is crucial to the rest of this heart-aching tale, with an intricate look at the life of Evans ready to showcase Elordi at his leading best. The series will be distributed in Australia via Amazon Prime, with an international release confirmed although by whom is not yet known.

Jacob Elordi is One of Cinema's Fastest Rising Stars

Close

Australian actor Elordi has been on the lips of many for the past few years, despite still only just turning 27. First gaining prominence for his heartthrob looks in Netflix's The Kissing Booth, Elordi's desire to prove he was more than just a teen romance leading man led him to the set of Euphoria, in which, alongside the likes of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, he would cultivate a modern piece of iconic pop culture that would shoot many of its cast into stardom.

Turning back to the big screen, Elordi's roles in the likes of Deep Water, The Mortuary Collection, and even Priscilla have earned him plenty of praise, but one performance stands above the rest. In Saltburn, Elordi once again flexes his accent muscles, perfectly capturing the filthy rich upper-class of mid-noughties Britain. Alongside Barry Keoghan, Emerald Fennell's unapologetic psychological drama stormed to the top of the streaming charts and is still talked about to this day.

Jacob Elordi's next project has officially wrapped production. You can watch Elordi in Saltburn right now on Prime.

Saltburn 6 10 Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Emerald Fennell Cast Rosamund Pike , Barry Keoghan , Jacob Elordi , Carey Mulligan , Archie Madekwe Runtime 127 minutes Main Genre Drama

