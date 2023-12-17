The Big Picture Jacob Elordi is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time, marking a major milestone in his career.

He will be joined by musical guest Renée Rapp.

Rapp, who gained fame as Regina George in the Mean Girls stage musical, will reprise her role in the upcoming film adaptation.

Two of the new generation's biggest stars are set to team up for an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, with Jacob Elordi hosting the legendary show on January 20, while Renée Rapp serves as the musical guest. This will mark the first time the Euphoria star will host the sketch comedy series, setting the stage for a major landmark in the young actor's career.

Elordi rose to fame playing Nate Jacobs in the successful HBO television series, Euphoria, where the character is considered to be a major antagonist for Rue Bennett (Zendaya). But while the third season of Euphoria becomes a reality, Elordi has been busy with two relevant titles ahead of next year's award season. In Saltburn, the actor portrays Felix Catton, a young man who convinces Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) to join him for a party at his mysterious mansion. Elordi also plays the King of Rock and Roll in Priscilla, an intense dive into the relationship between Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu (Cailee Spaeny).

Meanwhile Rapp is set to reprise her star-making role when the film adaptation of the Mean Girls stage musical premieres on the big screen next month. Rapp plays Regina George — the role she also played on Broadway — the girl responsible for keeping the students of North Shore High School living in fear. It will be up to Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) to take Regina down before the school year is over.

Renée Rapp's Adventures on Television

Image via HBO Max

Rapp has been busy in the past couple of years, portraying Leighton in The Sex Lives of College Girls. The Max streaming series follows a group of four roommates, as they do their best to survive the college experience while not knowing how to deal with their love lives. Even if she didn't want to admit it at first, Leighton can't live without Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), knowing that her friends will always be there for her. Rapp's role will be a recurrent one in the upcoming third season of the series, after the first two installments saw Leighton as one of the four main characters.

Jacob Elordi and Renée Rapp are set to appear in Saturday Night Live on January 20. Full episodes are streaming on Peacock in the U.S.

SNL A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Creator Lorne Michaels Cast Bowen Yang , Chloe Fineman , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Sarah Sherman , Kenan Thompson Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 49

Watch on Peacock