The Big Picture Jacob Elordi set to lead Saturday Night Live alongside Reneé Rapp in this week's episode.

SNL continues its trend of superstar hosts this season with Timothée Chalamet, Adam Driver, and now Elordi.

Rapp will showcase her musical talent as this week's musical guest on SNL, following the release of Mean Girls in theaters last week.

Saturday Night Live has released a new promo featuring the host for this week's episode, Jacob Elordi. After this season of the historic late night show has seen hosts such as Timothée Chalamet and Adam Driver, it's time for the Saltburn star to step up and take the lead. Elordi will be joined by Reneé Rapp, who is set to perform as this week's musical guest after recently starring in this year's iteration of Mean Girls.

In the promo, Elordi seems intimated by the idea of becoming the host of Saturday Night Live, considering many notable celebrities have done so over the four decades the show has been on the air. The Euphoria star is incapable of going down the stairs of the main stage, needing help to figure out how to get from the door to the front of the platform. Just when he looks confident enough to go down the stairs, Elordi trips, quickly falling to the ground as the promo comes to an end.

Elordi recently starred alongside Barry Keoghan in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, a drama about a young man who becomes fixated with a popular fellow student at his university, spending the summer at his family estate. Elordi also portrayed Elvis Presley in Priscilla, Sofia Coppola's gripping look at the relationship between Priscilla Presley (Cailee Spaeny) and the King of Rock and Roll. The actor is also expected to return in the third season of Euphoria, where he plays Nate Jacobs.

A Mean Musical Guest

Image via Paramount Pictures

Jacob Elordi won't be the only star taking the stage on this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, with Reneé Rapp performing as the musical guest for the show. Rapp stars as Regina George in Mean Girls, the film adaptation of the successful Broadway musical based on Mark Waters and Tina Fey's beloved comedy. The actress also played George during the musical's run on Broadway. She will also come back, although in a reduced capacity, in the third season of Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Elordi hosts Saturday Night Live on January 20. Check out his promo below. Earlier episodes can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

SNL A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Creator Lorne Michaels Cast Bowen Yang , Chloe Fineman , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Sarah Sherman , Kenan Thompson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 49 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock

