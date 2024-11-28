While waiting to get started on the next season of HBO’s gritty teen drama, Euphoria, series star Jacob Elordi has stayed continuously busy with a handful of other projects. Over the last year, the actor’s name has been attached to such titles as Saltburn, Priscilla, On Swift Horses, and Oh, Canada, with his turn in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein just around the corner. But, for those who have missed seeing the star’s chiseled jawline on their televisions, fear not, as he’s already getting to work with filmmaker Justin Kurzel. It’s especially good news for those living in Australia, as the production is set to arrive on screens in the country courtesy of Amazon, while its reach to the rest of the globe is still up in the air.

Based on the Richard Flanagan book of the same name, The Narrow Road to the Deep North will feature Elordi in a story about a famous doctor who is struggling with PTSD surrounding his time as a Far East prisoner during WWII. On top of his war-torn nightmares, the character is also reeling from feelings of guilt stemming from an affair that he carried out with his uncle’s wife. While speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub alongside Jude Law about the pair’s upcoming project, The Order, Kurzel touched on the Elordi-led drama series which will also feature the talents of Odessa Young (The Daughter) and Ciarán Hinds (Belfast).

Teasing what audiences can expect and the incredible cast driving the storyline, Kurzel said:

“I filmed [The Narrow Road to the Deep North] in Australia with Jacob Elordi, and that will be out next year with Amazon in Australia. It’s a five-part series based on an absolutely beautiful book, one of my favorite books in Australia, written by Richard Flanagan. I’m really excited about that. Jacob’s really wonderful in it. It’s got an amazing cast — Odessa Young and Ciarán Hinds, and a really, really good group of people that have made it. So, yeah, I’m doing that… I was an executive producer on it and directed all the episodes, and they were all written by Shaun Grant, who wrote Nitram and True History of the Kelly Gang and Snowtown with me. He’s been a long collaborator with me.”

What Else Is Justin Kurzel Working On?

With a knack for transforming a true story into on-screen form, Kurzel has used his filmmaking skills on stories surrounding the nefarious Snowtown murders and the Port Arthur massacre. Staying in the same vein, the director reveals that — along with a horror movie — one of his next productions will have him dipping back into real life, this time in a tale about a standoff between two marijuana growers and the FBI.

“There’s a horror film I’m developing at the moment as well, and also an amazing true story called Burning Rainbow Farm that I hope to make in the future, as well. There are a couple of others, too, that have been part of my life for a long time that I’d really love to make, as well, but it’s just finding the right time and when those films want to get made.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about The Narrow Road to the Deep North and all of Kurzel’s upcoming projects including The Order which arrives in theaters on December 5.

