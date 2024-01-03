The Big Picture The upcoming film He Went That Way features Jacob Elordi and Zachary Quinto in a true-crime drama on a dark road trip.

The film's director, Jeffrey Darling, sadly passed away, but his vision was brought to life by a dedicated team, making its release a significant moment.

In an exclusive sneak peek, Elordi holds Quinto at gunpoint. Watch the scene below.

Never trust a stranger who calls you over to their car — even if that man is as handsome as Jacob Elordi. In an exclusive-to-Collider clip, true-crime fans can feast their eyes on a snippet of the upcoming Vertical film, He Went That Way. The title features leading performances from Elordi and Zachary Quinto as two real-life characters who’ve embarked on a road trip. A far cry from your typical buddy road trip comedy, Elordi plays a 19-year-old serial killer named Bobby who’s been picked up by a famous animal handler, Jim (Quinto). Carrying precious goods in the back of his station wagon, Jim is toting his celebrity chimpanzee, Spanky, across the country in hopes of finding fresh job prospects. When he discovers Bobby’s true colors, Jim strikes up a deal with the murderer and hopes to make it out alive.

If podcasts like Crime Junkie and Last Podcast On the Left have taught listeners anything, it’s that you never really know anyone. That’s a lesson that Quinto’s Jim could’ve used in our exclusive clip when he eagerly approaches Bobby, who has something to show him in his (presumably stolen) vehicle. When the younger man brandishes a gun, Jim tries to convince him that he’s better than that and that Jim knows what Bobby really wants from life, even though the duo has just been traveling together for the day. While we don’t get to see how things end, it’s clear that Bobby is torn between his first real friend in a long time and his internal urge to kill.

Who’s Behind 'He Went That Way'?

Known for his work as a cinematographer on films including The Crossing and Young Einstein, He Went That Way marks a bittersweet moment for Jeffrey Darling’s loved ones as the project serves as the helmer’s first and only feature-length directorial production. The filmmaker sadly passed away in 2022, but had all the primary filming done on the movie which was then in its post-production stage. The dedicated team did everything in their power to ensure Darling’s vision would hit the big screen, marking the film’s January release as a momentous occasion.

Where Can I Get My Jacob Elordi Fix?

Many know Elordi for his breakout roles in Sam Levinson’s boundary-pushing HBO series, Euphoria, as well as for his even earlier appearances in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy. 2023 has been a year packed with new releases for the young star, with his two latest films being Priscilla and Saltburn. Now available on-demand, Priscilla will eventually join a slew of other A24 titles on HBO’s streaming service Max, while Saltburn is now streaming on Prime Video.

Check out our exclusive clip below and catch He Went That Way in selected theaters on January 5 in the U.S. before landing on-demand on January 12.