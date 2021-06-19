With Pixar’s newest movie, Luca, now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer about voicing the two main characters. Director Enrico Casarosa’s film is a coming-of-age story set in the Italian town of Portorosso in the 50s or 60s and focuses on two young sea monsters who can transform into human beings when they are on land. Over the course of an extraordinary summer filled with pasta, gelato, and Vespa scooters, they have an amazing adventure that changes both of their lives. The voice cast also includes Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. For more on the film read Matt Goldberg’s review.

During the fun interview, Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer talked about the TV series they’d love to guest star on, the movies they’ve seen the most, what it was like making Luca, what surprised them about the recording process, and more. In addition, Tremblay talked about playing Flounder in the live-action Little Mermaid movie and Dylan Grazer talks about the Shazam sequel. Finally, during the interview I learned that Tremblay is a huge Star Wars fan, so towards the end, we talked about their top three Star Wars movies. Like I said, it was a fun conversation.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. If you have Disney+ make sure to check out Luca because it’s another fantastic Pixar movie that’s absolutely worth your time.

Image via Disney/Pixar

Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer:

Did they both take this role to get treated better at Disneyland and Disney World?

What TV series would they like to guest star on?

What movie or movies have they seen the most?

Star Wars talk.

What surprised them about making Luca that they weren’t expecting?

How did the story change during the recording process?

What was their reaction to the finished film?

Tremblay talks about playing Flounder in the live-action Little Mermaid movie.

Dylan Grazer talks about the Shazam sequel.

Since Tremblay is a huge Star Wars fan, I asked him to rank his top three Star Wars films.

Image via Disney

