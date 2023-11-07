The Big Picture Netflix's Geeked Week event is providing first looks and updates on original content, including the upcoming adaptation of Orion and the Dark.

Orion and the Dark, based on Emma Yarlett's book, follows a shy elementary school child named Orion who struggles with anxiety and fear of the dark.

Dark, a physical embodiment of Orion's fear, takes him on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove that there is nothing to be afraid of in the night.

This week marks Netflix's annual Geeked Week event, taking place through Sunday, November 12. During the event, the streamer is revealing first looks, behind the scenes exclusives, updates, and more on a slew of original television and film content. Today, Netflix released a first look image at its upcoming adaptation of Orion and the Dark, which is heading soon to the streamer.

Hailing from DreamWorks Animation, Orion and the Dark centers on its title character, Orion (Jacob Tremblay), an elementary school child. To most, Orion seems like other kids his age. He's "shy, unassuming, [and] harboring a secret crush." What others don't see is that Orion struggles with anxiety, consumed by fear for a variety of things like "bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, and even falling off of a cliff." However, nothing holds a candle to Orion's fear of the dark — which soon becomes a physical embodiment when Dark pays Orion a visit. Dark (Paul Walter Hauser) doesn't want to hurt Orion, though. Instead, it brings Orion "away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night." As the new duo start bonding, Orion realizes that it's okay to embrace the unknown and let the joy of living guide his life rather than living in fear.

The new image (below) features what appears to be Dark's initial visit to Orion. Dark makes an attempt to be a friendly force for Orion, but with such a large presence, it comes off as much more terrifying — which certainly doesn't help Orion's fear. Meanwhile, Orion backs up as far as he can with Dark looming over him. His expression matches his general feeling about Dark, a mesh of fear and worry.

Who Worked on 'Orion and the Dark'?

And What Is It Based On?

Orion and the Dark is adapted from Emma Yarlett's book of the same name. The screenplay was written by Sean Charmatz (Pinky Malinky) and directed by Charlie Kaufman (I'm Thinking of Ending Things). Peter McCown (Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous) produces, with Walt Dohrn and Bonnie Arnold as executive producers.

Orion and the Dark is coming soon to Netflix.

