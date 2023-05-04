Jacques Demy was one of the most memorable French directors of the New Wave genre alongside other talents like Agnès Varda (with whom the filmmaker shared his life), Jean-Luc Godard, and François Truffaut. Demy made his debut at the height of the movement with his feature film Lola, which instantly launched Demy into the mainstream.

Demy's visual style, often featuring colorful, eye-candy cinematography with fairy-tale and innocent undertones, is possibly what stands out the most in his projects (which are often musicals). There is no doubt that Demy was a remarkable filmmaker; to celebrate his gifts, we look back at some of the director's best projects based on their IMDb ratings, from Lady Oscar to The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.

10 'Lady Oscar' (1979)

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Demy's Lady Oscar depicts the story of Lady Oscar, portrayed by Catriona MacColl, who was raised as a boy by her father who wished for a son and heir. Oscar is eventually selected to be captain of the guards who secure Marie Antoinette (Christine Böhm) at the Palace of Versailles.

This historical fiction movie is based on the Japanese manga The Rose of Versailles, written and illustrated by Riyoko Ikeda. While Lady Oscar isn't the filmmaker's strongest feature and likely isn't everyone's cup of tea (with many people arguing that it isn't better than its source material), it makes for an intriguing watch featuring beautiful shots.

9 'Three Seats for the 26th' (1988)

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Three Seats for the 26th (originally titled Trois places pour le 26) invites viewers to sneak peek inside the life of YvesMontand, who plays himself in this fictional biopic about his lengthy career. While on a musical tour, Montand visits Marseille and looks back at the numerous pleasures of his life and the places and people who partook in it.

Because the boom around the New Wave movement started to fade, the 1980s weren't a particularly easy decade for filmmakers of the genre. Nevertheless, Demy managed to deliver an entertaining musical that beautifully mirrored a new decade, beaming with stunning colors and fascinating tracks.

8 'The Pied Piper' (1972)

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

When the Black Plague threatens Germany in 1349, the town of Hamelin hires a wandering pied piper (Donovan) to use his magic pipe to entice rats away, but they later refuse to pay him, which makes him entice the town's kids as well.

Unlike what viewers may initially assume, this Jacques Demy film is not for children. Based on the original 303-line poem "The Pied Piper of Hamelin" by Robert Browning in 1842, The Pied Piper features, despite its dreamy and fairytale-like visuals, disturbing themes at its core, including greed and murder. Although it is a flawed film, what is really interesting about it is how it captures such matters in a different light and the contrast that results.

7 'Model Shop' (1969)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

In this 1969 drama romance, audiences follow George Matthews (GartLockwood), who finds himself broke, unemployed, and ready to be recruited into the Vietnam War. In the meantime, George falls head over heels for Lola (AnoukAimée) despite having only seen her for a very brief moment.

Through George's journey, Model Shop shines a light on the everlasting search to find meaning in the city of angels while also shining a light on life in America during the Vietnam War. Just like many Demy movies, the 1969 feature may not be for everyone, but it is definitely worth checking (even if just for the lively scenarios).

6 'A Room in Town' (1982)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

The year is 1955, and a France steelworker (RichardBerry), who is on strike, has an affair with his landlady's married daughter (DominiqueSanda), who is a widow. A Room in Town is a musical in which every line is sung and comes closer to opera than any other film by the director.

Aside from the tragic relationship that is the main focus of the film, this Demy melodrama also stands out due to the relevant and political topics it handles, including the depiction of strikers facing off against riot police. In addition to this, the 1982 film, much like many projects by the filmmaker, excels in delivering stunning visuals as well as superb production design.

5 'Donkey Skin' (1970)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

In Donkey Skin, a comedy fantasy musical originally titled Peau d'âne, a princess (the talented Catherine Deneuve) is aided, by her fairy godmother, to disguise herself and leave the country in order to avoid having to wed the king (Jean Marais), who also happens to be her father.

Serving as an inspiration to Anna Biller's colorful cult classic The Love Witch, Demy's feature is among the most bizarre — yet fascinatingly cheerful and charming — fairytales ever brought to the big screen. While its narrative can definitely be off-putting and dated, there is hardly any way to deny how dreamy it looks.

4 'Bay of Angels' (1963)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Bay of Angels follows Jean (Claude Mann), who works as a bank clerk. When he contracts an appetite for gambling from his coworker Caron (Paul Guers), Jean ultimately ends up meeting compulsive gambler Jackie (Jeanne Moreau) at the casinos, where an intriguing relationship between the two develops.

Featuring a simple premise and interesting characters, this tale of love at the roulette wheel makes for an entertaining drama. Demy's feature explores both love and luck while it counts on great performances (Moreau assuredly stands out), providing audiences with a glimpse into the reality of a serious addiction in the meantime.

3 'Lola' (1961)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Lola is an essential French film that follows Roland Cassard (Marc Michel), a bored and jobless man with no real ambitions who reunites with his former girlfriend (AnoukAimée), now a cabaret dancer and single mother who works hard to provide for her young son.

The plot of Lola and the two following mentioned movies', which are weaved together in Model Shop, are very romantic and characteristic of Demy's style. In this film, the accomplished filmmaker introduced Aimée's talents to the world, offering viewers a light-hearted premise on love and longing with wonderful photography, as expected.

2 'The Young Girls of Rochefort' (1967)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Twin sisters Delphine (recurring actress Deneuve) and Solange Garnier (Françoise Dorléac) work in the performing arts. After leaving their small seaside town of Rochefort and heading to Paris, where they believe they'll achieve their greatest career ambitions (and, perhaps, find the romances they long for), the two are hired as carnival singers.

Featuring loads of catchy songs and a staggering color palette, the upbeat and fun musical The Young Girls of Rochefort is among Demy's best works; it is also one of the unforgettable movies that left a mark on the French New Wave era. What's more, it captures the 1960s aesthetics to perfection, which may appeal to enthusiasts of the decade.

1 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' (1964)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Also starring the iconic Catherine Deneuve, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is set in 1957 and centers around 16-year-old Geneviève and 20-year-old Guy (Nino Castelnuovo), who are seemingly in love. However, the two are separated by war, and his absence slowly makes Geneviève's heart grow cold. That is when diamond merchant Roland Cassard (Marc Michel's character in Lola) walks into the picture.

Easily one of the most stylistically impressive films (and arguably among the most rewatchable musicals), the bittersweet Les Parapluies de Cherbourg is the highest-rated movie by the director on the cinephile platform. It is also widely considered to be among the most romantic movies — even if highly heartbreaking at times — and undoubtedly features an outstanding score.

