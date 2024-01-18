Jacques Rivette, one of the most prominent French New Wave directors, was known for his experimental, surrealist, and naturalistic approach to storytelling. He was also one of the most prolific and captivating French New Wave directors — ever since his directorial debut Paris Belongs to Us was released in 1961, the slow-burn master has carved a legendary career, establishing himself as one of France's greatest and most memorable filmmakers. According to the fan-favorite director Jean Luc-Godard, it was as though the filmmaker "had privileged access to cinematographic truth."

We all know that the recurring themes in Rivette's films are conspiracy theories, the mundane in ordinary life, and female friendships; we're all aware that all of his movies are meticulously crafted and visually striking. But which are the director's most unforgettable pieces of work? From the surrealist Duelle to La Belle Noiseuse, these are the best Jacques Rivette movies, ranked from great to perfect.

10 'The Story of Marie and Julien' (2003)

Starring: Emmanuelle Béart, Jerzy Radziwiłowicz, Anne Brochet

In 2003's The Story of Marie and Julien, a clockmaker with destructive impulses named Julien (Jerzy Radziwiłowicz) decides to blackmail his former lover, Madame X (Emmanuelle Béart), an attractive and wealthy woman who traffics in stolen antiques.

It is difficult to reflect on Rivette's drama without spoiling the compelling film. However, it is plausible to say that The Story of Marie and Julien is a quiet and mysterious meditation on manipulation and metaphysical romance. Furthermore, it is also one of the filmmaker's most grounded works, especially compared to his surrealist efforts. Although the atmospheric TSoMaJ may not appeal to everyone, it is a spooky, slow-paced film that makes for a captivating ghost story featuring an incredible central performance from Béart, who beautifully depicts Marie's detachment.

9 'Duelle' (1976)

Starring: Juliet Berto, Bulle Ogier, Jean Babilée

Rivette's sophisticated Duelle sees two goddesses (Juliet Berto and Bulle Ogier) from the sphere of the sun or the moon who take the form of women engaged in a battle in the bars and hotels of Paris. They fight over a magical diamond that will allow the winner to remain on Earth.

Duelle is a picturesque film with stunning location shots that meditate on faith and the higher power through its protagonists' bizarre journey. Creative and strange in a compelling way, the challenging Jacques Rivette movie is so unique that it makes it almost indescribable; still, considering the film's dreamlike style, as seen in other Rivette features, Duelle is a must-see for those into experimental cinema, especially in the fantasy genre.

8 'Joan the Maid II: Prisons' (1994)

Starring: Sandrine Bonnaire, Andé Marcon, Jean-Louis Richard

Among the best, most multidimensional Joan of Arc on-screen depictions and possibly the second best (following Carl Theodor Dreyer's iconic and devastating 1928 The Passion of Joan of Arc), Joan the Maid II: Prisons chronicles the life of its titular real-life character (Sandrine Bonnaire), who has succeeded in lifting the siege on Orléans and Charles VII has been ordained King of France. When she is injured in her failed attempt to take Paris and her position at court weakens, Joan is captured and put on trial with devastating consequences.

Joan the Maid II is surely not for everyone, especially considering its extensive runtime of nearly six hours (and the second half is arguably much better than the first one). Still, Rivette's movie is an undeniably tense and beautifully made film with simple but strikingly elegant cinematography. Because it chronicles Joan of Arc's challenges at war and on trial, Joan the Maid II often tackles themes of gender roles and expectations.

7 'The Nun' (1966)

Starring: Anna Karina, Liselotte Pulver, Micheline Presle

The Nun is among Anna Karina's best roles and most impressive acting efforts. It also explores a woman's difficult journey and her seemingly unreachable desire for freedom, but this time as the protagonist is forced to take vows as a nun against her will and three mothers superior treat her in radically different ways.

With a personal, inescapable hell at its center, this Jacques Rivette film is a well-crafted attack on religious abuses that provides audiences with a haunting and provocative character study. The Nun tackles themes of institutionalized religion, sadism, and masochism, making for an intriguing, well-rounded, and brilliantly executed film by the filmmaker that is arguably even scarier than its American horror counterparts (even though totally unrelated stories).

6 'Gang of Four' (1989)

Starring: Pascal Bonitzer, Christine Laurent, Jacques Rivette

In Gang of Four, viewers get a glimpse into the lives of four young women (Laurence Côte, Inês de Medeiros, Fejria Deliba, and Nathalie Richar) who share a house on the borders of Paris, where they study acting under a demanding teacher (Bulle Ogier).

Featuring three-dimensional characters and incredibly talented actresses who are simply a delight to watch, this experimental realistic drama meditates on the lives of stage actors and provides a look at duality, making for a great pick for those who enjoyed the fan-favorite Michael Keaton-led Birdman. As always, the utterly entertaining Gang of Four is intelligently written, cementing Rivette as a master storyteller. It is possibly among the director's most straightforward films, though there are some recurring characteristic themes, such as conspiracies, secrets, and ghosts.

5 'L'Amour Fou' (1969)

Starring: Bulle Ogier, Jean-Pierre Kalfon, Josée Destoop

Exploring the intersection of life and art, L'Amour Fou centers around a director (Jean-Pierre Kalfon) who cheats on his lover (Bulle Ogier) by engaging in extramarital activities with other actors while rehearsing for a tragic theatrical production of Jean Racine's Andromaque.

Rivette's tragic romance drama can be easily seen as the blueprint for films such as Netflix's Marriage Story, considering its "slow-motion disaster" premise and its neorealist approach in depicting the deterioration of an intense and troubled relationship. An oftentimes hidden gem in the French New Wave cinematic movement that deserves more appreciation, the somewhat divisive, slow-paced L'Amour Fou is an intimate portrayal of marriage and sanity, making for a compelling work from the talented director.

4 'Out 1' (1971)

Starring: Michèle Moretti, Hermine Karagheuz, Karen Puig

While two theater groups practice plays by Aeschylus, two individuals (Hermine Karagheuz, Jean-Pierre Léaud) wander the streets of Paris, hustling people for money in this captivating arthouse French New Wave mystery drama written by Rivette, Suzanne Schiffman, and Honoré de Balzac.

This utterly ambitious Rivette feature is not everyone's cup of tea, mainly given its runtime of nearly 13 hours, which has cemented it as one of the longest films ever made and contrasts with its minimalistic narrative that explores the mundane. Still, Out 1 is a fascinating mystery that keeps audiences invested throughout and provides a memorable, visually alluring depiction of Paris — something Rivette has always captured so remarkably well. It is certainly an essential film for movie enthusiasts who won't mind literally spending all day delving into captivating pieces of cinema.

3 'Up, Down, Fragile' (1995)

Starring: Marianne Denicourt, Nathalie Richard, Laurence Côte

Up, Down, Fragile sheds light on youth and self-discovery by following the thrilling experiences of three young women in a hot and leisurely 1994 Paris during the summertime. Louise (Marianne Denicourt), Ninon (Nathalie Richard), and Ida (Laurence Côte) proceed on mysterious paths as the film develops.

With abstract but poetic dance sequences and musical numbers viewers just can't look away from, Up, Down, Fragile is, as expected, gorgeously shot and incredibly acted. Though it features a simple and lighthearted narrative (and is perhaps not the best pick for those who aren't into musicals), Rivette's movie is truly a captivating watch that feels like a fresh breeze. Furthermore, it often reflects on womanhood and female friendships.

2 'Céline and Julie Go Boating' (1974)

Starring: Juliet Berto, Dominique Labourier, Bulle Ogier

This thoughtful, French New Wave celebration of imagination centers around a pair of young women (Juliet Berto and Dominique Labourier) who find their daily lives interrupted by a strange boudoir melodrama that plays out in a parallel reality.

While Céline and Julie Go Boating is not aimed at the average moviegoer, it is perhaps one of the most joyful and accessible films by the filmmaker. The movie highlights female connections by depicting two women who have lived their lives through a male perspective, highlighting how they break free from societal expectations. Overall, it is a fascinating ride that is a good pick for those enthusiastic about Věra Chytilová’s Daisies, as well as a must-see for those into the time-loop sub-genre of cinema. As always, Paris is beautifully captured through Rivette's unique lens.

1 'La Belle Noiseuse' (1991)

Starring: Michel Piccoli, Jane Birkin, Emmanuelle Béart

In the filmmaker's epic drama La Belle Noiseuse, which explores truth, life, love, and artistic boundaries, a famous former painter (Michel Piccoli) revisits an abandoned masterpiece with the help of a young artist's girlfriend (Emmanuelle Béart).

With astounding direction from Rivette on top of his game (it has a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score) and an undeniably important addition to French cinema, La Belle Noiseuse is often considered the director's best movie to date, given the complex characters it features and examination of the artist and his muse. It is a thoughtful meditation on the artistic process and an incredible portrait of the creation of physical art and the inspiration behind it, making for a four-hour sensual, hypnotizing masterwork.

