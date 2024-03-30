Jacques Tati was a French mime and filmmaker active between the 1930s and '70s. He began as a music hall performer before experimenting with film, directing his first feature in 1949. His comedic style was highly visual and physical. In most of his work, Tati played his iconic Monsieur Hulot character, a clumsy but well-meaning figure with a distinctive lurching walk and sporting a raincoat, umbrella, and pipe. Through Hulot, Tati's movies often poke fun at modernity, consumerism, and the alienating effects of technology.

Although Tati only directed six features and a handful of shorts, he is frequently ranked among the greatest French directors of all time. His work was highly influential, particularly in France but also across the world. Most notably, Rowan Atkinson has cited Tati as a major inspiration for Mr. Bean. "[Tati] opened a window to a world that I'd never looked out on before," he has said. "How a comic situation can be developed as purely visual and yet it's not under-cranked." These are Tati's finest projects, ranked.

10 'Forza Bastia' (1978)

A documentary on sporting passion

Forza Bastia is a 26-minute documentary about a match between soccer teams PSV Eindhoven and SC Bastia. Tati directed it at the request of his pal Gilberto Trigano, who was then President of the Bastia club. Set in a small Corsican town, the film chronicles the misadventures of a group of local football enthusiasts as they prepare for a crucial match. Tati, known for his keen observation of human behavior, captures the essence of small-town life with his trademark humor and wit.

In particular, the movie does a good job of capturing the vibrant atmosphere of the game. It's an event marked by tension but also camaraderie and community. The match is also notable for the inclement weather that turned the pitch to mud, leading to messy antics. Although Tati didn't finish the editing process, his daughter Sophie Tatischeff completed it in 2000, and the full film was finally broadcast on French TV.

9 'Parade' (1974)

A TV movie about the joy of performance

This TV movie was Tati's final project, and he went out with a bang. Here, he brings viewers into the world of the circus, where he not only directs but also steps into the role of the master of ceremonies. Parade showcases a variety of acts, from clowns to jugglers, acrobats, and contortionists. In the process, it emphasizes the connection between the performers and the audience.

The movie is a somewhat uneven, with some vignettes falling a bit short. It also has less polish as a result of a smaller budget, a result of the commercial failure of Tati's preceding movie. This is why it was shot on video rather than film. Nevertheless, Parade is still fun and enjoyable, particularly for the filmmaker's fans. Although rough around the edges, it makes for a fitting conclusion to his career, harking back to his beginnings as a mime and theater performer. Plus, the visuals by renowned cinematographer Gunnar Fischer (most well-known for his collaborations with Ingmar Bergman) are solid.

8 'Evening Classes' (1967)

A short in which Tati teaches a lesson

Evening Classes is a 30-minute short film in which Tati teaches lessons in performance to a group of students. It consists of a series of sketches, ranging from the zany to the outright absurd. Some of the skits were originally part of Tati's stage act in the 1930s and it's wonderful to see them preserved in film. The most memorable of them are the tennis player scene and the horse rider sketch. Plus, some of his advice about the art of comedy continues to ring true today.

In particular, he demonstrates his knack for observing and capturing people's mannerisms. The film was shot while Tati was on the set of his movie Playtime, so it's a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the artist at the height of his powers. Though not necessarily a great starting point for newcomers, Evening Classes should be a treat for Tati stans who have already watched all his features and are looking for more of his hilarity.

7 'Watch Your Left' (1936)

Tati's physical comedy at its zaniest

This short sees Tati playing a farmer with aspirations of becoming a boxer. He gets an opportunity to live out this fantasy when a prizefighter is in need of a sparring partner. However, when his dream comes true, he finds himself unprepared for the challenges that await him in the ring. The main problem is, he doesn't know how to box. This leads to all sorts of silly hijinks, including Tati reading the boxing rulebook in the middle of the fight.

Watch Your Left is only 13 minutes long, but crams a ton of physical comedy into its brief runtime. It's a simple premise, but Tati elevates it with his commitment and charm. Here, Tati is very much a one-man show, channeling Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. He gets knocked about in all kinds of ways, showing off his skill at pratfalls, and has a side-splitting scene where he attempts to intimidate his opponent by imitating a chicken. It's thoroughly ridiculous in the best way.

6 'School for Postmen' (1947)

The wacky misadventures of a hapless postman

School for Postmen follows the comedic journey of François (Tati), a bumbling postman-in-training who finds himself entangled in a series of escapades while learning the ropes of his new profession. Under Tati's masterful direction, the mundane task of mail delivery transforms into a delightful spectacle filled with quirky characters and clever visual gags.

Armed with just his bicycle, the poor François must grapple with narrow streets, mischievous dogs, and eccentric locals. This is made all the more difficult by the fact that he's a terrible cyclist. The bicycle is a key prop here, forming the centerpiece for many of the jokes and stunts. The short marked Tati's directorial debut, with him also assuming the roles of writer and lead actor, and it's impressive for a first-time filmmaker. It exudes unbridled joy, especially an affection for rural France, hinting at the more accomplished projects Tati would go on to make.

5 'Trafic' (1971)

A comedic critique of modern transportation