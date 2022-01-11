Jada Pinkett Smith's next role will have her share her home with a high school football team. According to Deadline, Smith has been cast in director Matthew A. Cherry's upcoming Netflix film Redd Zone.

Smith will play Tia Magee, a single mother whose sons are part of the high school football team. The film is based on the true story of Magee helping her sons and their football teammates heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd. Members of the team begin moving into her house, and soon 17 are living under her roof. Eventually, every member of the team goes to college, with four of them making it to the NFL.

Smith's previous work includes 2019's Angel Has Fallen, 2017's Girls Trip, and 2016's Bad Moms. Smith last appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, reprising her role as Niobe from 2003's The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Smith will also be a producer for Redd Zone.

Cherry previously co-directed the 2019 animated short Hair Love with Everett Downing Jr. and Bruce W. Smith. The short later went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Short, and a series based on the short called Young Love is currently in development for HBO Max. Cherry has also directed episodes of NBC's Kenan, Peacock's Saved by the Bell revival, ABC's The Wonder Years revival, and CBS's The Unicorn. Cherry is also set to direct the upcoming comedy heist film The Come Up. Before his career in film and television, Cherry played in the NFL.

Redd Zone will be written by Kristin Layne Tucker. Tucker previously wrote for HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, for which she was nominated for an Emmy. Tucker will also write on the upcoming second season of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. The film will be produced by Westbrook Studios. Miguel Melendez and Jon Mone (Westbrook Studio's Co-President and Head of Motion Pictures) will produce the film. Howard Burkons, Brandon Magee, and Smith's husband Will Smith will be executive producers. Westbrook Studio's Ryan Shimazaki will be overseeing the film.

No official release date has been announced for Redd Zone. In the meantime, fans can catch Smith in her latest role as Niobe in The Matrix Resurrections, which is currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

