Despite their public appearances, Jada and Will have been separated since 2016 and are not currently romantically involved.

The public is eager to hear Will's perspective on their marriage, as Jada's book does not include his side of the story. A reality TV show could provide that opportunity.

Jada Pinkett Smith has been on everyone's mind since her exclusive interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb. Jada's new memoir Worthy reveals information about her marriage to legendary actor Will Smith and the late musician Tupac Shakur. Jada and Will have frequently been in the headlines in recent years. In 2016, Will joined Jada in her call to boycott the Academy Awards due to a lack of diversity among nominations. In 2020, during an episode of her talk show Red Table Talk, actors Jada and Will openly discussed her "entanglement" with singer August Alsina that ended years ago. However, Will Smith walking onstage at the Academy Awards to assault comedian Chris Rock in 2022 would be the turning point that would cause fans to divide on who is at fault. Jada's new book, Worthy, gives extensive insight into her perspective and feelings during various moments in her life, but the moments shared with her husband, Will, are missing one thing: reality television cameras.

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Big Secret About Marriage to Will Smith

The Red Table Talk creator revealed that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016. In her interview on TODAY, she publicized that the couple has been "completely separated, living apart, and are not romantically involved" despite their consistent display to appear as a marriage united to the public. Will Smith got an opportunity to express his feelings on Jada's talk show, Red Table Talk, but he came off a bit restrained while jokingly giving his perspective on Jada and August's relationship. Will said, "We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life." With Will and Jada using a light reference from one of his classic movies, Bad Boys, with co-star Martin Lawrence, it confused viewers on why the couple were making light of what had occurred during their marriage. Will did not dive deep into how this relationship affected his feelings, leaving fans eager to hear Will Smith's perspective on the recent information about this once-emulated marriage.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Reality TV Show Would Soar

The actions at the 2022 Academy Awards will forever be a stain in history, leaving the public in the dark about what provoked Will to walk on stage that night. A reality TV show would allow people to learn and understand his perspective on his 26-year marriage with Jada. Despite being separated since 2016, the couple has supported each other publicly, which foreshadows the positive dynamic that would take place on a reality TV show. The public would understand Will's perspective on his support to stand with Jada in boycotting the 2016 Academy Awards in the same year the couple privately separated. A reality TV show would give a better insight into the couples' process to support each other during their separation despite continuing to be seen as a strong couple. On an episode of Red Table Talk, Will tells Jada, "I was done with you," referring to 2016 during Jada's relationship with singer August Alsina. The public would see and understand their non-traditional dynamic as a married couple. A reality show would give Jada and Will the space to walk viewers through their decision-making: the good, the bad, and the ugly. It would also put a spotlight on unconventional marriages, similar to what we see with shows like Sister Wives.

Reality TV Has Displayed Unconventional Love For Years

Jada and Will would not be the first to display an unconventional relationship on television. For years, viewers have been introduced to shows like Lifetime's Married At First Sight, TLC's Sister Wives, and WE TV's Love After Lockup, to name a few. Jada and Will's reality TV show could resemble MTV's Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which premiered in 2003. The reality show featured high-profile singers Jessica Simpson and her now ex-husband Nick Lachey as they began their journey as newlyweds while navigating their rigorous singing careers. Jada and Will could get to tell their story in "their" way instead of letting others write the narrative for them. A reality TV show for Jada and Will is much like her new memoir Worthy as an opportune moment to tell their perspectives on events unfolding since the couple married in 1997.