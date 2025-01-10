Netflix's latest real estate reality series, Selling the City, wrapped up its dramatic first season with a fiery finale that left fans debating: Is Jade Chan the victim of a reality TV ambush, or is she a manipulative antagonist who met her match? As the dust settles, Jade’s earlier threats to sue Netflix have taken center stage, sparking a debate about the show’s glitz and drama.

Jade Is a Rising Star in NYC Real Estate

Image via Netflix

Jade, a seasoned real estate agent, entered Selling the City as one of the most experienced and outspoken members of Eleonora Srugo’s team at Douglas Elliman. Known for her sharp wit and assertive personality, Jade quickly became a polarizing figure among her colleagues. Before her real estate career, Jade’s background in public relations and event marketing shaped her commanding presence.

Related Amanda's Entry on 'Selling Sunset' Will Shake Up the Drama 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is back with more drama and potentially another new real estate agent in the Oppenheim office, Amanda.

She worked with high-profile events like the NBA All-Star Weekend and the Super Bowl, experiences that honed her skills in negotiation and performance under pressure. These attributes made her a natural fit for the high-stakes world of luxury real estate—and reality TV. In the show, she was seen as the director of sales of The Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue, Chan currently manages a portfolio valued at over $2 billion and holds senior sales management positions at other locations.

The Explosive Finale Results In Legal Threats

Image via Netflix

The season finale of Selling the City captured a heated confrontation between Jade and her co-star Abigail “Abi” Godfrey. What started as a tense conversation about accountability devolved into a shouting match that culminated in Jade storming off set. In a moment caught on camera, Jade lashed out at producers, saying, “If any of this f—king airs, I will sue every single one of your asses.” Abi accused Jade of manipulative behavior, claiming Jade often dodged tough conversations. “I want to look her in the eyes and know what type of person she is,” Abi said, as tensions between the two escalated. Jade, however, refused to engage further, calling Abi “nasty” off-camera and declaring, “F— Netflix. F— everybody.” Jade had also accepted how she has said and believes that Abi looks "older" than her age, making Abi teary and angry at her comment.

At the heart of Jade’s outburst was her belief that the production team crossed ethical boundaries by airing private conversations and misrepresenting her character. While filming, Jade threatened to sue Netflix, stating her intent to protect her reputation and career. However, she later clarified that she does not plan to pursue legal action.

“No, I am not taking legal action,” Jade revealed in an interview with Us Weekly. “I actually want to thank the producers for their beautiful way of still telling that story and showcasing the spiciness of that heated moment.” Jade admitted she was initially upset but ultimately appreciated the selective editing that left out the more damaging aspects of her conflict with Abi.

Is Jade a Victim or Villain?

Jade’s threats to sue Netflix have reignited debates about the ethics of reality TV. Was she a victim of manipulative editing, or was her fiery personality simply too much for the show to contain? Jade claims her outburst was a culmination of weeks of tension. “I hold everything in until it’s time to explode — and that’s exactly what happened,” she explained in her interview with US Weekly. Jade also pointed out that some of her comments were taken out of context, adding, “There were below-the-belt things said from both sides that I would never want to be shown across the entire world.”

Abi, on the other hand, has been vocal about Jade’s tendency to deflect accountability. “She runs from a conversation,” Abi said during the finale. This divide between cast members mirrors the larger audience reaction: some viewers see Jade as a misunderstood professional, while others label her the season’s villain.

One Reddit commenter said how they found Jade "worse" as the show went on!

Another X user commented: "Honey not “f*ck Netflix” when you’re getting called on your sh*t😭😭.#sellingthecity

One X user had commented: That final confrontation…EVERYONE knows Jade has been bitching about Eleonora but didn’t want to say a thing, except Abi. It’s mad two-faced. She’s a witch & I rate Abi’s courage even if it was a bit helter-skelter lol. Jade needed to be checked to her face.

Jade’s story raises important questions about the ethics of reality TV production. While shows like Selling the City promise unscripted authenticity, they are ultimately edited for maximum drama. Jade’s threats to sue highlight the potential consequences of this editing, especially when private moments are made public. Netflix and the producers behind Selling the City have not commented on Jade’s remarks, but the controversy underscores the delicate balance reality TV must strike between entertainment and ethics.

What’s Next for Jade Chan?

Image via Netflix

Despite the drama, Jade has no regrets about participating in Selling the City. Despite the drama, the two aren’t ready to end their long-standing friendship just yet. “I love Eleonora. She has a big heart, but sometimes she gets in her own way,” Jade tells Tudum. On the other hand, Eleonora is determined to address their issues, hopeful that their relationship can grow. “I live in a world of honesty and transparency, which makes it difficult for me to navigate friendships that don’t align with that. Now, I feel better prepared to understand where she fits in my life.”

As fans eagerly await news of a second season, Jade’s journey serves as a reminder of the complexities behind the glitzy world of reality TV. Whether she returns for another season or steps away from the limelight, one thing is certain: Jade Chan is a name that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Selling the City Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

Selling the City Release Date January 3, 2025

Watch on Netflix