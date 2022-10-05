Based off the Stephen King novella Mr. Harrigan's Phone from his If It Bleeds collection, Mr. Harrigan's Phone is the newest entry into King cinema. Directed by John Lee Hancock, the story follows the friendship between a kid, Craig (Jaeden Martell) and a miserly billionaire, Mr. Harrington (Donald Sutherland). Craig is hired to read aloud to Mr. Harrington when his eyesight begins to fail. After a few years, their business relationship becomes a genuine friendship, and when Craig comes into some money, he decides to buy his friend the hottest item on the market: the brand-new iPhone. When Mr. Harrington dies, Craig realizes that he still has a connection with the elderly man through his cell phone - and that leads to a host of moral conflicts.

We spoke with Jaeden Martell about what drew him to the character of Craig (the oldest character he has portrayed so far), his respect for Stephen King, and being a bullied by a three-dimensional character played by the sweetest "puppy dog" actor. He also talks about what it was like to work opposite Donald Sutherland ("amazing, funniest, genuine, kind human being"). He even shared with us the advice Sutherland gave him on his last day of shooting ("That showed he really cared, and he thought I was really special").

The official synopsis from Netflix: When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell) befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older, reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone in this supernatural coming-of-age story that shows that certain connections are never lost. Based on the short story by Stephen King, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is directed and written by John Lee Hancock and produced by Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum and Carla Hacken. Joe Tippett, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O’Brien and more co-star.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone streams exclusively on Netflix beginning October 5th.