The Big Picture Felicia Cannon used her cooking skills as a strategy to connect with people in the Big Brother 25 house and make herself feel more at home.

Jag Bains admits to making inappropriate jokes about the women cooking for him, but claims it was never his actual strategy.

Jag, Matt, and Bowie Jane accused other houseguests of bullying, but Jag clarifies that he separates game and personal and sees it all as purely game.

The Big Brother 25 cast took their turns being Have-Nots and eating slop. But they also ate well at big family dinners thanks to Felicia Cannon, Cirie Fields, and Blue Kim. Cameron Hardin, Matt Klotz, and Jag Bains talked about keeping them around, so they could cook, and they could eat without helping. It was questionable if the dynamic was mutually beneficial, or just another advantage for the men in the house. Jag addressed their comments behind the women's backs.

Jag Bains Denies Keeping Felicia Cannon On Big Brother 25 to Cook

Felicia placed fourth in the season. She hoped her final four with Matt, Cirie, and Jag was real, but Jag and Matt had plans to go to the end with Bowie Jane Ball. The veteran explained her strategy going into the game to the Black Bi Reality podcast. “One of my strategies was gonna be to cook,” she said. “I said you win people’s hearts through food and I cook a lot at home. We do big family gatherings.” Her meals were huge and houseguests lined up to fill their plates. She also constantly asked "Mr. B" for more ingredients and seasonings.

“I figured if I could bring that piece into the house it would quickly get me connected to people," she further explained. "So it was a strategy. And then it’s something I actually enjoy doing, so it became part of my making me feel like I was at home as much as I could be at home.”

Jag went on to win Big Brother 25. He addressed how he talked about the women cooking for him with Matt and Cameron. “That is something I’ll own up to," he told Black Bi Reality podcast. "It was all a joke. That was never the actual strategy, but even jokes like that are...are not appropriate to be making. So I fully own up to that.”

He said one of the times Felicia was on the block she made a joke with him about keeping her for her cooking. “We laughed about it together, and so I think that’s when I started also making the joke too, because she had opened, you know she opened up her pitch by saying that. Regardless, there is no excuse for making jokes like that.”

Jag, Matt, and Bowie Jane accused other houseguests of bullying them, and that the "good people" made it to the end of the season on the live feeds. “Everyone is a good person," Jag said in the post-season interview. "Everyone is a great person in the house. Let me just start off by saying that and nobody is a bully. I’m someone who separates game and personal very strictly. For me, all of that is purely game.”

Jag said he felt excluded in a game sense. He was at the bottom of the 7 Deadly Sins alliance which led to his eviction. Matt saved him and they formed The Minutemen Alliance. Jag had multiple competition wins, which kept him from being vulnerable in the game. He then took ownership of all the decisions the Minutemen made and won.

