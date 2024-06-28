The Big Picture JAG, a long-running crime show (1995-2005), returns on Prime Video this summer.

All 10 seasons will be available for streaming starting July 1.

JAG inspired the NCIS franchise, leading to multiple spin-offs.

Fans of all things legal drama will be thrilled to hear that one of the world’s longest-running old-time crime shows, that aired from 1995 to 2005, will be back this summer on Prime Video. According to TV Line, JAG, the predecessor to the award-winning police procedural franchise NCIS, will be available to stream in its entirety on Prime, meaning subscribers will get to see all ten seasons of the series, beginning Monday, July 1, ahead of Independence Day.

Created by Donald P. Bellisario for CBS Studios (formerly Paramount Network Television), JAG originally premiered on NBC for a single season from September 1995 to May 1996 before moving to CBS for the remaining nine seasons, from January 1997 to April 2005. The series, initially seen as a more or less combination of Top Gun and A Few Good Men, comprises 227 episodes in total, which have been seen in numerous countries worldwide. JAG clearly did not stop with its conclusion almost two decades ago but set off the NCIS franchise, which in turn led to spin-offs, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawaiʻi, NCIS: Sydney and the upcoming NCIS: Origins.

Speaking of JAG's latest development, reports reveal that the current rights holder Paramount+ only has select episodes; however, Amazon appears to have licensed the rights to every episode of the legal drama show. With this, all 227 episodes should be available to stream in a few days, provided no operational delays spring up.

'JAG' Masterfully Set The Premise for 'NCIS'

Image via CBS

For those who are new to the JAG era, the series followed judge advocates, also called uniformed lawyers employed by the Department of the Navy’s Office of the Judge Advocate General – JAG. David James Elliot starred as Navy Captain Harmon Rabb Jr., while Catherine Bell, who joined the show in Season 2, portrayed Lieutenant Colonel Sarah "Mac" MacKenzie. The duo can also be seen reprising their roles for a three-episode arc on NCIS: L.A., fourteen years following JAG’s finale.

Furthermore, it goes without saying that toward the end of JAG, precisely its eighth season, the show aired two episodes: "Ice Queen," followed a week later by "Meltdown," each of which masterfully prompted the premise for NCIS. This did not go unnoticed by many; even JAG and NCIS creator Bellisario commented on the development in 2003, saying, "The episode and what we've done with it doesn't look anything like JAG. It's quick, and it's fast; there's just a whole different style to it. And hopefully, we'll pick up some younger viewers because of the cast."

All episodes of JAG will be available to stream this July, so do stay tuned to Collider for further updates.