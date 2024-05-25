The Big Picture JAG reused footage from movies like Top Gun to save money and enhance production value.

Using this footage without permission, the show faced backlash from filmmakers like Clear and Present Danger's director for their decision.

Despite the controversy, JAG kickstarted the NCIS franchise with backdoor pilot episodes, leading to successful spin-offs.

Originally conceived as a sort of cross between Top Gun and A Few Good Men, the NBC-turned-CBS series JAG ran for an impressive ten seasons between its start in 1995 and its end date in 2005. The series, which stands for "Judge Advocate General," followed a band of judge advocates as they either prosecuted or defended criminal cases surrounding the United States Naval forces, sort of like the Law & Order of the military. But in the early days of JAG, the show pulled from a variety of other sources to fill in action sequences and other clips when needed, including films like Top Gun, The Hunt for Red October, and Air Force One. How did this happen? Well, have we got a story for you!

'JAG' Took From Movies Like 'Top Gun' Because It Couldn't Afford Not To

Because JAG was still a military show, there were general expectations that, on occasion, it would also feature some military-style action sequences. Whether this was the original intent of the series or not, JAG decided that the best way to save money and still deliver higher production values was to pull from other Hollywood blockbusters and reuse footage that audiences had seen before, even if they didn't always know it. "We've never flown an F-14 and we've had 100 episodes," revealed producer David Bellisario in a 2001 sit-down with Fox News. "In almost every episode ... we used some stock footage." Of course, this type of "stock footage" doesn't come from the newsroom or some old family archives but rather a band of other Hollywood productions that exist under the same studio banner, in this case, Paramount Pictures.

Believe it or not, this isn't an uncommon tactic when it comes to network television, especially at the time. Plenty of other shows have pulled from high-budget feature films for sequences intended to "beef up" the look and feel of the television show. Even Smallville, a series that set aside money for special effects sequences, once pulled from Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines for an "end of the world"-type sequence briefly seen in its fourth season. Likewise, old television Westerns, such as Hopalong Cassidy, used to pull from feature Westerns constantly, especially when they were running low on resources. But as far as JAG is concerned, it pulled from a plethora of military action films that included (but isn't limited to) the following: Top Gun, The Hunt for Red October, Air Force One, Clear and Present Danger, Platoon, Universal Soldier, Flight of the Intruder, and plenty more.

According to Bellisario, JAG used footage from an estimated 60-plus films during its time on television, with many of the clips being cuts or sequences left out of the theatrical productions. Of course, that doesn't mean that recognizable footage from Top Gun and others didn't appear. In fact, the show's very first episode, the two-part "A New Life," features an F-14 Tomcat dog fight that's pulled directly from the Tom Cruise classic. Later that season, Top Gun would be called on again for "Pilot Error," which features a landing sequence pulled directly from the film. Likewise, submarine sequences from The Hunt for Red October were spliced into JAG episodes Season 4's "Silent Service" and Season 6's "The Iron Coffin," the latter of which takes from a few different scenes during the submarine maneuvers.

According to JAG's producers, reusing shots from some of these bigger Hollywood blockbusters saved the television series thousands of dollars. Shooting with an F-14 could cost upwards of $60,000 back in the day, and by comparison, pawning clips from Top Gun might've only cost around $6,000. Of course, because so many of these big features are noticeable, they're often edited in a way so that casual viewers might not recognize them at first glance. "One of the easiest things is to make a scene night instead of day," Bellisario explained back in '01. "We'll do fog. We'll change lights on ships. We'll composite two shots together." Unfortunately, the show only learned to do this the hard way after one filmmaker took serious issue with his work being reused on the small screen.

Apparently, Clear and Present Danger director Phillip Noyce wasn't too pleased during JAG's first season (back when the show aired on NBC) when he noticed that action sequences from his 1994 hit Jack Ryan film were reused in the episode "War Cries." Despite JAG retaining permission from Paramount to use the scene, Noyce thought the whole thing was in poor taste. "It is one thing to buy stock footage for use in one’s own story," Noyce wrote via fax to JAG's producers, "but your show has not only used 28 shots taken directly from Clear and Present Danger but also appropriated the story and visual design of the most well-known sequence of our movie." In the case of Hollywood plagarization, Paramount ultimately issued an apology, noting that they were only trying to make JAG a better show.

"We definitely got ourselves burned," producer David Bellisario noted. "It affected our relationship with Paramount and everyone else." This specifically affected JAG's use of footage from Top Gun. Previously, the show had used the cockpit ejection sequence on two distinct occasions in the show's early years, but after the Clear and Present Danger debacle, they were rejected from a third go with the footage. Instead, the military drama was forced to film its own ejection sequences, with Bellisario claiming that no one but Top Gun had "done a good one." As the show continued, JAG used less and less stock footage than before, no longer pulling from other military fiction adventures and instead opening the door for their own.

'JAG' Kickstarted an Even Bigger Television Franchise

If you didn't already know, we have JAG to thank for the NCIS franchise. Yes, you read that right. In fact, NCIS originally started as a backdoor pilot in the JAG episodes "Ice Queen" and "Meltdown," which aired on CBS during the show's eighth season. Characters like Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Pauley Perrette's as Abby Sciuto, David McCallum's as Donald "Ducky" Mallard, and many more NCIS franchise favorites got their initial start here on JAG, and by the following season, NCIS was a go. In fact, even after JAG officially concluded in 2005, characters from the series returned in episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles, where the outcome of that infamous final coin toss between Harmon "Harm" Rabb (David James Elliott) and Sarah "Mac" MacKenzie (Catherine Bell) was finally revealed.

In 2019, the outcome of the toss was revealed in the NCIS: Los Angeles episode "False Flag." It turns out that Mac won the coin toss and Harm resigned from his commission in order to join her in San Diego, but that didn't last. Eventually, they ended their relationship, and Harm rejoined the Navy and Mac became the Marine Liaison to the Secretary of State. In the Season 11 episode, "Let Fate Decide," the two rekindle things, but just as in the JAG finale, there's no official conclusion to their romance. It's interesting to note that JAG started as a show that took from other productions to boost its image and tell a complete story, but ended as the catalyst for several NCIS (and other) spin-offs that ultimately pulled from JAG to tell their own. In Hollywood, things really do go full circle, and this military legal drama proves just that.

