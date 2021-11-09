We think “You Oughta Know '' that HBO is bringing us the second installment of their Music Box series, Jagged, which is set to tell the story of superstar, Alanis Morissette and her 1995 breakout album, "Jagged Little Pill."

The special, directed by Alison Klayman (The Brink, Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry) will take viewers into the life and struggles of the then 21-year-old superstar as she took on the music world. Through her absolute tenacity, rawness, and emotional honesty that resounded in the hearts of millions, Morissette was able to come out on top knocking the male-dominated rock industry upside down and taking radio and MTV by storm. "Jagged Little Pill" went on to sell 33 million copies and earned Morissette fans of all genders that found themselves in the lyrics and heartfelt performances that Morissette was able to conjure up.

The goosebump-inducing trailer for the musical event gives viewers a taste of what they can expect. At the very beginning of the teaser, Morissette says that she is currently referred to as being “so brave” and “empowered”, but explains that she wouldn’t have been able to “write all of these songs without obviously having been disempowered”. We then hear a little bit about the struggle the young artist had with being unable to be signed because the content of her music was centered around being “mad” and “emotional." The rest of the trailer takes us through a small taste of what made the singer a legend. We get some insight into photo shoots, live performances, and more as we watch Alanis tackle the industry and climb to the top of her game.

Jagged will be the second in the Music Box series on HBO and will follow in the footsteps of its first episode, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, which delved into the poorly-planned music festival that ultimately descended into madness. Jagged is set to be followed by DMX: Don’t Try to Understand which will take a look at the late rapper’s life and career.

Jagged comes to HBO and HBO Max on November 18. Check out the poster and trailer for Jagged below.

Here is the synopsis for Jagged:

HBO’s JAGGED, the second installment of the Music Box series, directed by Alison Klayman (“The Brink,” “Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry”) and executive produced by Bill Simmons (HBO’s “Andre The Giant,” “Showbiz Kids”), takes viewers to 1995, when a 21-year-old Alanis Morissette burst onto the music scene with the first single off her ground-breaking album, “Jagged Little Pill.” With a rawness and emotional honesty that resonated with millions, and despite a commercial landscape that preferred its rock stars to be male, she took radio and MTV by storm and the album went on to sell 33 million copies. Featuring a new in-depth interview with Alanis, as well as never-before-seen archival material, JAGGED explores her beginnings as a young Canadian pop star, the rocky path she faced navigating the male-dominated music industry, and the glass ceiling she shattered on her journey to becoming the international icon and empowered artist she is today.

