With the Toronto International Film Festival right around the corner, Collider is thrilled to announce that we've teamed up with Jaguar to take this festival to the next level for our Media Studio at the Jaguar Supper Suite. Hollywood's leading event agency A-List Communications will bring its exclusive Supper Suite to Toronto with Jaguar Canada as the Title Sponsor. The freshly titled “Jaguar Supper Suite” VIP pop-up will take over MARBL Restaurant located on King Street West just blocks from the TIFF Light Box hub for the four days of the opening weekend of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

In the lead-up to TIFF, we have been busily booking some of the biggest names at the festival for our Media Studio, including Nicolas Cage, Jude Apatow, Daniel Radcliffe, Michelle Monaghan, Cate Blanchett, Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Joe Jonas, Anna Kendrick, Joe Alwyn, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Werner Herzog, to name only a few of the incredible talent expected to join us. Be sure to check back daily as we publish our interviews with the casts and creatives of the biggest films premiering at the festival this year.

A-List Communications executive vice president, David Manning shared his excitement about this year's line-up, “We’re honored to continue to offer our Supper Suite program as a premiere destination hub and to support the creative community working hard to promote their films at the festival. The program’s success is based in large part of the generosity of our title sponsor, Jaguar, and supporting sponsors."

MARBL is well-known to TIFF attendees for its luxurious parties and impressive list of star-studded visitors and this year will be no exception. The Jaguar Supper Suite will be heightening attendees’ senses with every aspect of the concept, from the inspired menu selections to cocktails and musical programming. MARBL’s Executive Chef Evan Dickinson will indulge guests in a beautifully crafted modern American menu in the restaurant’s marble-accented space, creating an unforgettable hospitality experience for guests. As the title sponsor, Jaguar Canada will also be featuring their gorgeous Jaguar F-PACE performance SUV, Jaguar F-Type sports car, which is available as both a coupé and convertible, and the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUV, which was previously crowned winner of the World Car of the Year, World Green Car of the Year and World Design Car of the Year awards. Additionally, Moete Hennessy will also be supporting the program with Belevedere Vodka as the official spirit sponsor, Molson Coors will be serving Blue Moon Belgian White as the official beer sponsor, and Covergirl will be bringing all the glam to the Jaguar Supper Suite.

After two years of being a mostly virtual festival, TIFF is back in full swing this year and the Jaguar Supper Suite will be front and center as the spot to be in as it plays host to a wide variety of exclusive events and engaging experiences. Check out the events down below, which include Belevedere Vodka-featured cocktail parties, networking events, press junkets, and of course our media studio. This year’s lineup includes:

Premiere party for Baby Ruby starring Noémie Merlant, Kit Harington, Meredith Hagner, Jayne Atkinson, and Writer/Director, Bess Wohl.

Premiere party for Susie Searches starring Kiersey Clemons, Alex Wolff, Jim Gaffigan, Ken Marino, and Writer/Director, Sophie Kargman.

Premiere party for Butcher's Crossing starring Nicolas Cage, Rachel Keller, and Fred Hechinger.

Premiere party for The Blackening starring Dewayne Perkins, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, Jay Pharoah, Yvonne Orji, Antoinette Robertson, X Mayo, Sinqua Walls.

Sony Pictures Classics 4-Film reception celebrating: The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile starring Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, and Shooter Jennings Carmen– Directed by Benjamin Millepied and starring Melissa Barrera, Elsa Pataky, Paul Mescal, Rossy de Palma Living – starring Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp, Tom Burke One Fine Morning – Directed by Mia Hansen Love and starring Léa Seydoux, Melvil Poupaud, Pascal Greggory, Nicole Garcia​​​​​​

Stardust Pictures, Electric Panda Entertainment, and Latigo Films festival soirée celebrating the release of The Hunt Club starring Mena Suvari, Mickey Rourke as well as Wolf Mountain starring Keli Price, Tobin Bell, and Danny Trejo and special guests Jessica Belkin, Fernanda Romero, and others TBA

Be sure to join the conversation on social during this year’s event by following @SupperSuite on Instagram and keeping an eye on the official hashtag #JaguarSupperSuite.