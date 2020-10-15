Jai Courtney on ‘Honest Thief’, ‘Alita: Battle Angel’, and James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

With writer-director Mark Williams’ Honest Thief opening in theaters this weekend, I recently had the chance to talk with Jai Courtney about making the crime thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Honest Thief is about a bank robber (Liam Neeson) trying to quit the business and come clean to his new girlfriend (Kate Walsh), but is forced on the run after being double crossed by two dirty cops (played by Anthony Ramos and Courtney). As you might expect, fights and explosions ensue. Honest Thief also stars Jeffrey Donovan, Robert Patrick, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

During the interview, Courtney talked about why people love watching Neeson punch criminals in the face, what it was like working with Neeson, why shooting love scenes can be challenging, why he went uncredited in Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel, and more.

In addition, Courtney talked about what James Gunn is doing with The Suicide Squad and his reaction after reading the script. He said:

“It’s a big-ass movie again, as was the first. It’s cool to see a bunch of new characters and characters [Gunn has] plucked from the depths of the canon, which is cool and just kind of different and interesting. James like creatures and monsters and things as well. I felt like there was an injection of that kind of stuff with this take on it. It’s very funny. It’s what you’ve come to expect from this kind of film. People are going to have a great time with it. it’s sad to see some of my castmates not involved, but i’m so thrilled to welcome a whole bunch more in. And I think it frees up the direction in which this franchise can take. It cracked things open in a way that we now won’t know what to expect from the next time. That’s cool for something like Suicide Squad. It’s not necessarily even a strict sequel, is the truth. It’s different, man, but people are gonna’ have a ball with it. I hope it’s massively successful.”

