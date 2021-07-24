Note: This interview was recorded a few weeks ago on the day The Suicide Squad cast supposedly "leaked" the trailer.

With director Tanya Wexler’s Jolt now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke to Jai Courtney about making the action-comedy. During the fun and wide-ranging interview, Courtney talked about why he wanted to make the movie, how he plays a character that he’s bever played before, what people might be surprised to learn about the making of Jolt, what it was like working with Kate Beckinsale, and more. In addition, he talked about his reaction after watching The Suicide Squad, why fans will love the movie, and his upcoming film, Black Site, directed by Sophia Banks.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Jolt is about a woman (Beckinsale) with a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, who experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device that she has to constantly wear. After finally finding a man she trusts, she’s heartbroken when he is killed the next day. As you can probably guess, she decides to embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer. Jolt also stars Bobby Cannavale, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale on Her Action-Comedy 'Jolt' and Having a Cat That Loves to Be Dressed Up

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jai Courtney:

What’s up with his mustache?

I jokingly ask why he leaked The Suicide Squad trailer?

What was it about the project that said I want to do this?

How he plays a character he’s never played before in Jolt.

How tough was it to pretend to be in love with Kate Beckinsale?

What might surprise people to learn about the making of Jolt?

What was his reaction after watching The Suicide Squad?

How The Suicide Squad looks extremely funny and loaded with action.

What can he say about his upcoming film Black Site directed by Sophia Banks?

Image via Warner Bros.

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Jolt' Trailer Reveals Kate Beckinsale's Electrifying Return to Action The new film also stars Laverne Cox, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci.

Read Next