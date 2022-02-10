Tom Holland recently said that he would want an adaptation of one of the PlayStation's most beloved franchises Jak and Daxter produced by A24. A fun thought to be sure, but those who heard about this story probably didn't actually believe that we would see an actual film adaptation of the Naughty Dog series. Yet only a day later, Uncharted film director Ruben Fleischer has confirmed that he is indeed working on an adaptation of Jak and Daxter (A24 is not confirmed to be connected, though we can dream).

In an interview with Digital Trends promoting the upcoming Uncharted film, Fleischer revealed that, while not giving any details, he is working on bringing the iconic duo to life. “I’m actually working on Jak and Daxter, a version of that, for PlayStation, which I think would be really cool to bring to life.” Fleischer was also slated to make an adaptation to the arcade game, Spy Hunter, though that project never manifested.

Jak and Daxter was an action-platformer series that was a cornerstone franchise on the PlayStation 2, though it has been dormant for some time. The last numbered entry was Jak 3 in 2004 with the last game in the series being the PSP title Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier in 2009. The adaptation of the series has not yet been officially announced though Sony did confirm in a Corporate Strategy meeting back in May 2021 that they will be developing 10 adaptations of their games for TV and film, with Fleischer already directing the Uncharted adaptation. While some other adaptations have already been announced such as the Ghost of Tsushima film and The Last of Us series coming to HBO, there are still a few that have not yet been revealed.

It is unknown if this version of a Jak and Daxter adaptation would be in live-action or animated, though many fans would likely point to wanting the latter (though some might still hold out for that A24 version in Holland's dream). If it didn't follow in the footsteps of its fellow Naughty Dog titles and was animated, it would join other PlayStation 2 era icons Ratchet and Clank as games to animated feature adaptations. Another PS2-era hero that was meant to see an animated adaptation was Sly Cooper, but after a teaser trailer back in 2016, the project went silent and was quietly canceled. We will have to wait and see if Jak and Daxter suffer the same fate.

As of now, there is no official word on the Jak and Daxter adaptation. Uncharted, Fleischer’s current video game adaptation project, opens in theaters on February 18.

