The Winchesters brothers are reuniting but in a different universe as another Supernatural alum actor Jake Abel joins Jared Padalecki on Season 3 of The CW series Walker. Abel took to Instagram to make the announcement, he captioned a picture of himself with Padalecki, “Reunited and it feels soooo good. Be sure to watch my first episode THIS THURSDAY!” Seems like he has joined the cast in a recurring guest role starting his stint with the upcoming episode. Per a report in Deadline Abel will be playing Kevin, a politician and the mayor’s chief of staff who will grow close with Cassie (Ashley Reyes), who is compelled to “confront her aversion to dating,” per CW’s episode description.

Fans of Supernatural better know Abel as Adam, Sam and Dean’s half-brother who was introduced in Season 4. His character arc was expanded in the fifth season as he plays an important role in Michael vs. Lucifer showdown, where he became Michael’s vessel when Dean denied it. In the end, Adam was trapped in the cage with Lucifer for a very, very long time. Adam made his last appearance in the final season of the long-running fan-favorite series where he returned to play both Michael and Adam to give closure to his character. Apart from Supernatural, Abel has features like the Percy Jackson film franchise, I Am Number Four, and The Host to his credit. He also portrayed musician Mike Love in the biographical drama Love & Mercy and appeared in Netflix’s science fiction drama Another Life.

Padalecki-led fan-favorite series is a reimagination of the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger, however, departing from the Chuck Norris-led predecessor the reboot takes a serious look at its protagonist’s grief and struggle. The new series chronicles the adventure of Cordell Walker, a widower, and father of two, as he returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years and tries to rekindle his relationship with his children and fit in into the ranch life. The initial success of the series harbored quick renewals for further seasons as well as a spin-off Walker: Independence, whose renewal for the second season is currently doubtful.

Image via The CW

RELATED: First Seasons of 'The Winchesters' and 'Walker: Independence' Not Getting Back Orders on The CW

Along with Padalecki Walker features Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Coby Bell, Mitch Pileggi, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, and Jeff Pierre, though Season 2 marks the end of Morgan's run with the show. Season 2 added Paula Marshall, Dave Annable, and Amara Zaragoza as members of the Davidson clan, to the cast. Padalecki also serves as an executive producer on the series with series creator Anna Fricke, along with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Jessica Yu.

Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. You can check out the trailer of the new episode below: