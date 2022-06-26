Riverdale has been a major hit for The CW since its debut in 2017. Although the popular series based on the Archie Comics’ universe is ending with its upcoming seventh season, it looks like the network is eager to tell more stories in this world. Reported exclusively by Deadline, The CW is developing a new Archie Comics series based on Jake Chang from writer Oanh Ly and writer/director Viet Nguyen.

What's particularly interesting about Jake Chang is that the character hasn’t made his debut in the comics yet. He’s set to make his Archie Comics debut in a Betty and Veronica story titled “Mystery of the Missing Mermaid” on July 26. While we have only gotten sketches teasing the character so far, the series description is as followed:

Jake Chang is an Asian-American–led mystery following a 16-year-old private investigator as he navigates the racially and socioeconomically diverse worlds of his ever-gentrifying home of Chinatown, and the elite private high school he attends. The show will blend soapy teen drama with the neon noir aesthetic, all while flipping nearly every Asian stereotype—honor, martial arts, destiny, lineage, parental sacrifice—on its head.

From that description, this is a character that would fit right at home with the crazy dark town of Riverdale and the gothic witchcraft of Sabrina in Greendale. Riverdale is a series that has taken a lot of inspiration from murder mysteries, serial killer thrillers, noir tales, and horror so Jake sounds like a unique extension of those influences. However, Deadline is quick to point out that there are no plans to introduce the character in the final season of Riverdale and the series is being pegged as a standalone project.

Ly is set to write for the series while Nguyen will be in the director's chair. This is very fitting as they have both worked heavily in the Archie universe already with four seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina under their belt. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina had a great blend of dark humor, disturbing imagery, fun characters, and that classic Archie charm fans have come to love from this bubbly comic universe. That makes the potential of Jake Chang very promising. On top of that, Ly and Nguyen will be executive producing the series along with Jon Goldwater of Archie Studios. Daniel Dae Kim and John Cheng will be serving as producers on the series through 3AD as well.

Ly and Nguyen both expressed their excitement for the series saying, “We are so proud and honored to be a part of this new wave of Asian-American content created by and starring Asian-Americans.” They continued by saying, “The world of Jake Chang is vast, compelling, and a whole lot of fun. And just like our rascally teen detective, we’re going to lean into the ‘F U’ of the original ‘Fu Chang’ IP and delightfully destroy all familiar tropes and tell a unique Asian-American story.” This is in reference to another Archie property Fu Chang who is an “American-educated international private detective living in the Chinatown district of San Francisco during the 1940s.” There’s no word how the two characters connect, but as Deadline points out, there is most likely some kind of family tie here. We are sure to get clearer idea of that once the character makes his comics debut next month.

Archie Comics has had varying success with their spinoff series in the past. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was a major critical and commercial hit for Netflix, although the streamer abruptly canceled it after four seasons. On that same note, their other series Katy keene was canceled after just one season at CW. Hopefully Jake Chang can avoid that fate and have great success given the talent behind the series.

Until we hear more about this exciting new Archie series, you can watch Riverdale’s sixth season on The CW Sundays at 8/7c.