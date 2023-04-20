In his monologue for his April 2022 Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Jake Gyllenhaal reflected on how often he’s spent his career playing serious roles or doing intense method-acting preparations for certain characters. However, in recent years, Gyllenhaal noted he’d come around to how innately “joyful” acting is and said that, when it came to his recent career choices, "I'm finally embracing that joy again." This is presumably why Gyllenhaal’s 2020’s acting exploits have included anchoring action-heavy movies from directors like Michael Bay, Doug Liman, and Guy Ritchie. For this Brokeback Mountain leading man, “joy” means acting in explosion-heavy movies. He’s even signed on to play a superhero, albeit an original one from Rob Liefeld in a feature called Prophet. That prospective project would team Gyllenhaal up with Extraction director Sam Hargrave.

It's not an innately bad career move to embrace the same world that’s been kind to the likes of Jason Statham or Michael Jai White…but so far, it doesn’t feel quite like Gyllenhaal is as exciting in this mode as he was either being a dramatic performer or an over-the-top comedic slimeball in something like Okja. This begs the question…despite his obvious newfound love for the genre, should Jake Gyllenhaal stop doing action movies?

Related: 'Spider-Man': What Happened to Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio?

Action Movies Aren’t Bad…but Why Is Gyllenhaal Not Picking More Interesting Ones?

Image via Universal Pictures

The strangest thing about Gyllenhaal’s detour into action movies is how he keeps picking up work with long-standing action movie veterans rather than exciting up-and-coming directors with fresh new visions. Michael Bay, Guy Ritchie, Doug Liman...these are the guys that Gyllenhaal’s worked with. Most of them have delivered one or two acclaimed movies in their day (even Bay has become more popular with academics and critics in recent years), but none of them are instantly going to grab your attention the moment they have a new motion picture announced. Strangest of all, Gyllenhaal is working with guys like Liman on projects like a Road House remake rather than something daring or unexpected.

Action movies can get a bad rap for being empty-headed motion pictures that are entirely hollow, and sometimes that description is accurate. But this genre is just as capable of delivering remarkable movies as anything else. When action films are daring or show real creativity in their storytelling or fight choreography, magic happens. So far, Gyllenhaal’s work in this genre hasn’t lived up to the potential that action movies can wield. He hasn’t headlined anything atrocious in the genre yet, but nothing he’s done in this domain seems as exciting as his work in indie dramas like Nightcrawler or mid-budget fare like Prisoners.

Weirdest of all, the grim and serious tone of movies like The Covenant seems at odds with the wild and wacky aesthetic Gyllenhaal proved he flourished best in during the final years of the 2010s. John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch and even his wildest moments in Spider-Man: Far From Home reminded viewers that letting Gyllenhaal get bizarre and silly can be a treat like nothing else. Michael Bay’s Ambulance gave Gyllenhaal several chances to strut those muscles with some outright bonkers line deliveries and moments of physicality, which was immensely appreciated. However, nothing in the lead-up to either The Covenant or Road House has indicated Gyllenhaal will have the same kind of flexibility to indulge in his best side in those projects.

Gyllenhaal’s Action Projects, Unfortunately, Reinforce the Status Quo

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Another unfortunate byproduct of Gyllenhaal’s action movie work is how often it reinforces the societal status quo and harmful stereotypes. Now, this is not to say that Gyllenhaal himself consciously supports some of the shadier ideas in these action movies nor is he himself prejudiced. Harmful concepts are so ingrained into American cinema that it’s hard to find any mainstream film costing over $10 million that doesn't adhere to these ideas in some fashion. This is especially true of the action movie genre, which has often been used to prop up hateful racist stereotypes and lend power fantasies to the privileged. Countless academic essays have been written over the vigilante film being innately a conservative fantasy, for example.

All of this is to say that Gyllenhaal’s action movies having toxic ideas is more of a byproduct of systemic problems than a reflection on the actor himself…but they still have those toxic ideas. His 2010 feature Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was yet another White-washed film set in the Middle East where all the heroes were inexplicably white people. His 2012 motion picture End of Watch is an ode to cops that urges the audience to cheer on Gyllenhaal and co-star Michael Peña to hunt down an assortment of criminals played by primarily Black actors. The Covenant is yet another story about the War in Afghanistan told through the eyes of a White protagonist (Gyllenhaal's Sergeant John Kinley). Meanwhile, the forthcoming Road House remake features the endlessly controversial UFC fighter Conor McGregor in its cast.

Strangely, the one Gyllenhaal action movie that tries to challenge societal norms is his Michael Bay movie. Ambulance hinges its entire plot on the tragically real phenomena of U.S. veterans being denied healthcare. Aside from that anomaly, though, Gyllenhaal’s action movies have been disappointingly content to reinforce traditional power structures and notions of who a “proper” leading man is in American cinema. It’s not like every single Gyllenhaal drama was a subversive piece of cinema, but the presence of traditionalist elements in those other star vehicles doesn’t erase the harmful elements in End of Watch or The Sands of Time. If Gyllenhaal has to now be a fixture of action movies, can’t he do entries in the genre that are a little less antiquated or at least fun enough to mitigate those traditionalist qualities?

Jake Gyllenhaal Needs to Have More Fun!

Image via Netflix

Gyllenhaal’s current career trajectory doesn’t just speak to what kind of movies one can expect to see the star of Source Code anchor in the near future. They also reflect the sort of features Hollywood continues to be most enamored with. For decades, action films have been seen as the easiest projects to get box office glory. All those explosions make for such an exciting big-screen spectacle while the visual-heavy mayhem can be easily translated by moviegoers across the globe. Again, that’s not an innately bad thing, but in the last decade, the ubiquity of action films has only increased as other escapist forms of cinema (namely comedies) have vanished from the big screen.

This makes it very telling which avenue of cinema Gyllenhaal has embarked on as part of his new mission statement to “have fun” in movies. With so many action features that need bankable leading men, Gyllenhaal has embraced his role as a new go-to action star. The rising tide of action features has lifted up the boat that is Gyllenhaal’s new career ambitions. While this adds a logical layer to why Gyllenhaal has suddenly become so ubiquitous in motion pictures heavy on guns, it also makes one even more puzzled this actor can’t use his clout to get other types of “fun” productions off the ground.

Gyllenhaal could really excel as a wacky wild card in an R-rated comedy or even bring some unpredictable energy to the milquetoast world of modern romantic-comedy leading men. These genres aren’t nearly as ubiquitous as action features in the world of theatrical entertainment (and even streamers tend to prefer financing the next Extraction over the new Nancy Meyers film), but new entries in them still get produced. There are opportunities for Gyllenhaal to have fun as a leading man without just looking towards action movies as his sole source of escapism. It’d be great to see him put action films even just on the back burner and spend more time in other genres of lighthearted entertainment.

Even though this portion of his career isn’t rife with wall-to-wall trash, it’s also clear currently that Jake Gyllenhaal’s pursuit of action movies isn’t letting the actor do his very best work as an artist or pushing him into exciting new directions. If anything, his action films have traditionally just offered up more of the same. This includes reinforcing harmful political concepts, hammering home the rampant ubiquity of action cinema as the default mode of escapist filmmaking, or even just anchoring a remake like Road House. It’s great that Gyllenhaal wants to have more fun in this portion of his career, especially since he’s been a delight in the past letting his hair down. But maybe it’s time for him to explore other genres beyond shoot-em-ups to use to tap into the joys of acting.