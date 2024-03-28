The Big Picture Jake Gyllenhaal's missed opportunities for Batman roles were respectful, with directors calling personally to explain their decisions.

Gyllenhaal has the talent, range, physicality, and interest to potentially make a great Caped Crusader in the future.

The upcoming DCU Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, is still in need of casting and Gyllenhaal could be a great fit for the role.

Over the last half century, there have been a ton of great actors who have worn the Batman cowl over the years. However, arguably what’s more interesting, are the actors who just missed their shot at playing the famous DC hero. One of those well-known names is Road House star Jake Gyllenhaal, who recently reflected on losing out on the Batman role for Batman Begins on The Howard Stern Show. This included talking about how director Christopher Nolan personally called him after he got the sad Bat-news.

The conversation also included Gyllenhaal discussing how he lost out on Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge!. “To [Nolan’s] credit and to Baz [Luhrmann’s] credit, both of those directors called me personally to tell me [I didn’t get the role]. And they will tell you why.” The actor would continue:

“When you get that far, there’s a real legitimacy to you potentially getting something. It’s not like they’re going, ‘Oh, thanks so much.’ They are going, ‘I saw these aspects of you that I really wanted in the role and are wonderful, but in the end, I ended up moving this way because it matches better with this person who is opposite you or would be opposite you. The color of their hair or their height, whatever it is!! There are all these non-factors that really are the inexplicable stuff that if you start to pick away at it doesn’t work, it’s not healthy.”

When talking more about his call with Nolan, Gyllenhaal had nothing but good memories, stating, “I remember getting a call from Christopher Nolan and thinking, ‘I just got a call personally from Christopher Nolan. That’s pretty cool’.” He would go on to add, “I’ve gotten pretty far. I went from them going they aren’t sure [about me] to a call saying they’re really thinking about you for this movie. So OK, I should keep going. I should just keep going.”

Built For The Dark Knight

Close

While the role of Batman would go to Christian Bale for Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Gyllenhaal has everything you would want in a potential Caped Crusader. He’s one of Hollywood’s most talented stars with a great range of diverse performances. Particularly, when going dark with films like Donnie Darko, Prisoners, and the masterful Nightcrawler, Gyllenhaal has shown that he could definitely tap into Batman’s tragic character. However, at the same time, he carries all the charm that a billionaire Bruce Wayne persona has to have. As recently as this month with Road House, the actor also displayed the physical commitment and shape this hero requires. For people who would like to see him as Batman, it may not be a fear-toxin induced fever dream as Gyllenhaal still has an interest in taking on this iconic role. “Oh, man. That’s a classic. It’s an honor,” he expressed to Screen Rant earlier in the month. He would go a step further, saying, “But of course. It would be an honor always. Those types of things and those roles are classics.”

The New DCU Still Needs Its Batman

Robert Pattinson’s currently wearing the Batsuit in Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise, which is in its own pocket universe separate from James Gunn’s currently in development DCU. This universe includes the upcoming Batman film The Brave and the Bold. A film that hasn’t started the casting process and is in need of Gotham’s famed vigilante. The film focuses on a seasoned Batman who is mentoring his son Damien Wayne as Robin. Gyllenhaal may be the perfect fit for Gunn's vision. However, for now, it's just nice to hear the kindness Nolan had towards Gyllenhaal at that time when so often we hear Hollywood being cruel to actors who lose out on big roles.