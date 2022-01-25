After a pretty intense bidding war, New Republic Pictures has come out on top with heist thriller Cut and Run. The film is set to star Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Source Code) assumedly as the ring leader of a group of thieves who spend their time stealing from super-yachts and escaping on high-powered speed boats. Yes, you read that correctly, super-yachts and speed boats. On top of starring in the film, Gyllenhaal is also producing Cut and Run at his company Nine Stories Productions.

John Glenn, whose previous credits include Eagle Eye, Law Abiding Citizen, and the television series SEAL Team, is writing the script as well as producing. Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer at New Republic Pictures will also serve as producers for Cut and Run. This kind of movie fits right in with Glenn's previous work, and from the description it sounds like it will be an absolute hit for anyone who loves a good popcorn action film. Glenn is also currently working on adapting The House On Hoarder Hill with Sam Raimi and Wiip Studios.

New Republic recently signed a first look deal with Nine Stories, making this collaboration a natural next step. The production company also has Michael Bay's Ambulance coming later this year on April 8, which also stars Gyllenhaal alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Matrix Resurrections, Aquaman), and Eiza González (Baby Driver). New Republic and Nine Stories also have plans to produce Oblivion Song, a film based on the graphic novel of the same title by Lorenzo De Felici and Robert Kirkman.

Gyllenhaal was also recently in talks to star in a Road House reboot at MGM, however, news on that project is still mostly speculation. Though Gyllenhaal faced a fresh wave of internet backlash after the release of Red (Taylor's Version) late last year, including a short film based on their relationship, his ability to tackle the most ridiculous action flicks remains intact. Cut and Run appears to have a similar energy to Ambulance and in that they're both high-speed films designed to keep the viewer on the edge of their seat with near-nonstop action. Gyllenhaal is set to star in several upcoming projects including The Interpreter which is currently filming and The Division, Suddenly and Prophet which are all in preproduction.

Though there's no further information about Cut and Run available yet, including additional cast or a release date, we might be able to expect the film sometime next year.

