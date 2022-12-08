Variety reports that Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in negotiations to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Presumed Innocent, which is being helmed by Emmy Award winner David E. Kelly, J.J. Abrams, and Dustin Thomason. First ordered to series by Apple TV back in February 2022, Presumed Innocent is set to be an eight-episode series that is based on the acclaimed 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow and follows the murder of Carolyn Polhemus that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office, when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The novel follows the story from the point of view of Kindle County prosecutor and colleague of the murdered, Rožat "Rusty" Sabich, who is charged with the murder, as he attempts to keep his marriage intact while also clearing his name.

Gyllenhaal is reportedly set to play Rusty, who is described by Variety as a "fervent prosecutor accused of killing his close colleague after evidence begins to point in his direction." The previous adaptation of the source material was made back in 1990 and featured Harrison Ford as Rusty. While Gyllenhaal has had a long and successful film career with the likes of 2001's Donnie Darko, 2007's Zodiac 2013's Prisoners, Nightcrawler in 2014, and the more recent Ambulance and Strange World that were released in 2022, Presumed Innocent would actually be his first television project in a series regular capacity​​​​​​.

Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions will be producing the series in association with Warner Bros. Television. Kelley will serve as both an executive producer through his production company and will also be the showrunner. Abrams will executive produce through Bad Robot along with Rachel Rusch Rich and Bad Robot's Head of Television, Ben Stephenson. Sharr White and Gyllenhaal also executive produce while the original novel's author Turow also serves as a co-executive producer through Bad Robot along with Miki Johnson. Both Kelly and Thomason will serve as executive producers via the David E. Kelley Productions banner along with Matthew Tinker.

Abrams and Thomason previously worked together on the Hulu series Castle Rock, which saw Thomason as both co-creator and co-showrunner with Abrams as executive producer. Abrams also has a history of working with Apple as an executive producer, having served in the role for the streaming service's series Little Voice and Lisey’s Story. He is also an executive producer on the HBO series Westworld.

Presumed Innocent does not yet have a release window.