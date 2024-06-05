The Big Picture Jake Gyllenhaal joins sister Maggie's upcoming film The Bride!, breathing new life into the classic tale of Bride of Frankenstein.

Jessie Buckley takes on the role of the Bride in this updated adaptation set in 1930s Chicago, promising a unique steampunk aesthetic.

With a stellar cast including Christian Bale and Penélope Cruz, Gyllenhaal's addition brings excitement to this intriguing new collaboration.

In an exciting piece of casting news, Jake Gyllenhaal has officially joined the cast of The Bride, the upcoming film directed by his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal — though no, their mom didn't actually have anything to do with the choice — which is a new twist on the classic tale, Bride of Frankenstein. Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal have worked together on various projects before, most notably in the critically acclaimed film Donnie Darko (2001), where they portrayed siblings. Their on-screen chemistry and shared understanding of the craft have always been evident, particularly as they roasted each other playing teen siblings in that film, making this new collaboration particularly intriguing for fans of both actors.

What Is 'The Bride' About?

Image via Warner Bros

The original Bride of Frankenstein was the first sequel to Universal's iconic Frankenstein, based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel. The 1935 film is often hailed as one of the greatest horror sequels ever made, surpassing even the original in some critics' eyes. It continues the story of Dr. Henry Frankenstein, who is coerced by his colleague Dr. Septimus Pretorius to create a companion for Frankenstein's Monster. Despite her minimal screen time, Elsa Lanchester's performance as the Bride became legendary.

While most plot details are kept tightly under wraps, the previously revealed logline states, "A lonely Frankenstein [the monster] travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aid of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement."

In this new adaptation, Jessie Buckley will take on the role of the Bride, a character that originally appeared only in the final moments of the 1935 film. The updated version is set in 1930s Chicago and appears to have a steampunk aesthetic, as suggested by the images released so far. The setting shows that Maggie Gyllenhaal is attempting to bring a unique twist to the classic tale, blending historical elements with a modern visual style. Jake Gyllenhaal joins a stellar cast that includes Buckley, Christian Bale, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Annette Bening so, with such a stacked cast, Gyllenhaal's addition to the cast is particularly exciting given his proven acting chops and star power.

The Bride is set to hit theaters on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Bride and other upcoming projects from Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal.