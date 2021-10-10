Guy Ritchie, director of films like Snatch, Aladdin, and Sherlock Holmes, is working on a new film, and reportedly Academy Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko) in negotiations to star in it. As of yet, not many details regarding this upcoming feature film are known. However, we do know that it will be produced by Miramax and directed and written by Ritchie.

Knowing this, we can probably expect a film that will have intense pacing and equally intense and rapid visuals that are the signature of Ritchie’s directing. According to Deadline, this still unnamed title is going to be Gyllenhaal’s next film and it is expected to begin shooting at the end of this year. Ritchie's most recent film was the action-thriller titled Wrath of Man, which was released earlier this year, and Ritchie already has Operation Fortune starring Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza coming in January of next year.

Gyllenhaal’s most recent film The Guilty, premiered on Netflix on October 1. Earlier this week, the actor was confirmed to have signed on as John Prophet in the film Prophet, which is still in the pre-production stage. In addition, Gyllenhaal is also set to star in Michael Bay’s upcoming thriller Ambulance, which is set to debut in theatres in February of next year.

The actor’s future projects also include a role in two mini-series, The Son and Lake Success, and the movies Finest Kid, Rio - in which he will co-star with Benedict Cumberbatch - and Francis and the Godfather, which also stars Oscar Isaac, Elle Fanning, and Elisabeth Moss in some of the main roles. There is currently no release date for Ritchie's project with Gyllenhaal.

