Jake Gyllenhaal Reuniting with Denis Villeneuve for Next TV Gig, HBO Limited Series ‘The Son’

Jake Gyllenhaal has set up a new television project that will no doubt attract major attention. The project in question is a limited series adaptation of Jo Nesbø‘s book The Son. If Nesbø’s name rings a bell, it’s because also wrote The Snowman, which was (infamously) adapted into a 2017 movie starring Michael Fassbender. Gyllenhaal’s involvement in The Son marks the second big TV project for the actor — a notable anomaly considering his resumé has been populated with movie roles and one-off guest appearances on the occasional TV show.

Gyllenhaal will both star in and executive produce through his Nine Stories banner. the limited series adaptation of The Son over at HBO. As previously mentioned, this is Gyllenhaal’s second big TV project but it’s also his second TV project at HBO. Back in April 2019, it was announced Gyllenhaal would also star in the limited series Lake Success, which seems to still be in the early production stages. Gyllenhaal will also reunite with his Enemy and Prisoners director Denis Villeneuve for The Son. Villeneuve is set to direct all episodes of the limited series as well as executive produce. And, as if this project didn’t already pack a punch with this creative duo leading the way, HBO notes in their announcement that Westworld duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have also boarded The Son as executive producers under their Kilter Films banner. Additionally, Lenore Zion will serve as The Son‘s showrunner and executive produce, and Nine Stories’ Riva Marker and Kilter Films’ Athena Wickham will also executive produce.

Originally planned as a feature film, The Son will now be transformed into a multi-episode series that tells the story of one father’s quest for vengeance set amid Oslo’s brutal hierarchy of corruption. The Son was released back in 2014 and quickly became a New York Times bestseller. In a statement on The Son finally lifting off with a masterful creative team behind it, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi commented, “Jonah and Lisa are a formidable creative force and we are excited to collaborate with them again, alongside the brilliant Lenore, to adapt Jo Nesbø’s novel. Denis is a master at weaving visually exquisite and unique narratives, Jake is a gifted actor and producer whose work often traverses provocative and compelling terrain, and of course, he and Denis have collaborated brilliantly in the past. We are beyond excited to see how this powerhouse team tackles this exceptional work.”

We’ll keep you posted as HBO’s The Son develops. Get even more HBO news and updates here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.