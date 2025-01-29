There are few creatives working today whose style is quite as recognizable as that of Mike White, a filmmaker, actor, and writer who has a unique talent for crafting authentic “slice of life” stories. Although White has reached a new level of popularity thanks to his creation of the Emmy-award winning drama series The White Lotus, this success came after years of writing independent features, many of which became cult classics. White is still recognized for his great writing for School of Rock and Nacho Libre, but the 2002 dark comedy The Good Girl tends to get overlooked when discussing his best projects. The Good Girl is a distressing, yet highly entertaining satire of the American middle class that featured terrific performances from Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal.

What Is ‘The Good Girl’ About?