The Big Picture Jake Gyllenhaal's passion for playing Leonard Bernstein was driven by his appreciation for the composer's influential legacy and Jewish identity.

Gyllenhaal's pitch for a Bernstein biopic was turned down by the family estate, leading him to lose out on a role he pursued for over 20 years.

The controversy surrounding Bradley Cooper's portrayal of Bernstein in Maestro highlights debates around cultural representation and the use of prosthetics in film.

What beloved actor hasn't sought out a big and meaty biopic to sink their teeth into, run the awards circuit, and maybe win an Oscar? Well, apparently Jake Gyllenhaal has, but not with much success. For many years, the acclaimed Nightcrawler actor tried to bring the life of Leonard Bernstein to the big screen. For Gyllenhaal, the project wasn't just a reason to throw his hat in a potential Academy Awards race. Bernstein's life mirrored his own in many ways and was set up to be an incredibly personal project for him. Whether or not his take on the famous composer's life would have been great, we'll never know, but one can't help but wonder how it would differ from Bradley Cooper's Maestro.

Leonard Bernstein Is One of the Most Influential Composers of All-Time

If you're unfamiliar with the life of Leonard Bernstein, then do yourself a favor and familiarize yourself. This is one of the most popular and influential composers of the 20th century! Bernstein lived from 1917 to 1990, and from the '40s until his death, he would consistently compose music, score films, and conduct orchestras in live performances. His work has steadily lived on in the culture and continues to be studied by contemporary musicians in every successive generation since the peak of his career. Bernstein even made a name for himself as an activist for various forms of social justice, even at a time when few others would. This isn't just an influential figure in the world of music or art in general, Bernstein was an important and prominent voice in his time.

There has been an ongoing controversy surrounding Cooper casting himself as Bernstein, a Jewish man, despite Cooper not being Jewish himself. Jewish identity was one of the aspects that Gyllenhaal found most interesting in the part. The actor called Bernstein, "One of the most preeminent Jewish artists in America." If that's not high praise, I don't know what it is. Unfortunately, after pursuing the part for over 20 years, Bernstein's family estate turned Gyllenhaal's pitch down. The Bradley Cooper situation seems to vary in different degrees of controversy depending on which aspect you dive into, but given Gyllenhaal's passion for the part, it's a shame that we'll likely never get to see his film.

Why Did Jake Gyllenhaal's Leonard Bernstein Movie Not Get Made?

Image via First We Feast

In a 2021 interview with Deadline, Gyllenhaal laid out all of his feelings on his "could've been" Bernstein biopic, stating, "No one likes to admit this, but, we got beat at our own game. That’s basically what happened. There’s really nothing more to say about it than that. There’s always another project." At this point, it couldn't have been easy to see a project that he's chased for two decades just end up going to somebody else. He continued by describing his greatest desire — to chase roles that he's actually passionate about, not just to score a paycheck. Gyllenhaal put it this way, stating, "Sticking your neck out, hoping to get to tell the stories you love and that have been in your heart for a very long time is something to be proud of." Unfortunately, losing the Bernstein role was a tough one to get over.

Regarding the loss, Gyllenhaal said, "...that idea of playing one of the most preeminent Jewish artists in America and his struggle with his identity was in my heart for 20-some-odd years, but sometimes those things don’t work out. In this business, if you’re lucky enough to stick it out for a while, we can easily forget that getting to tell the story isn’t the most important thing. I mean, this is our life. Gotta enjoy it. Bottom line, and this may be my Achilles heel or it may be my superpower, but I wish them the best." Despite not being able to tackle the role himself and having a difficult season trying to move on from it, at least he has goodwill toward the version that we're getting.

Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' Is Both Anticipated and Controversial

While there were complaints about the principle that Cooper isn't even Jewish, to begin with, matters were only amplified when pictures also showcased the prosthetic nose that he would be wearing during the film. Many have called this move a decision that turns the features of Jewish people into flat-out caricatures. The Bernstein children explained, "Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father. We were touched to the core to witness the depth of his commitment, his loving embrace of our father's music, and the sheer open-hearted joy he brought to his exploration. It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts."

Many have referred to Cooper's makeup in the role as "Jewface." In response to that, Bernstein's estate said, "It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that. We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well." Given the Bernstein family's positive thoughts on the subject, everything just ends up becoming a bit hairier. It's understandable why people would be upset about Cooper's differing race and his makeup, but it's also valid that the family feels this way and believes that their own father is being captured accurately. The subject in total is just a bit of a mess though. While it doesn't speak to the final quality of Maestro, it does make you wonder about the perspective that it's coming from. Cooper is a strong filmmaker and actor, so we can only hope that he pulls this off.

In that case, this identity discussion could have been avoided if Gyllenhaal filled the role. That might have led to a worse movie, and given that the estate turned down his pitch, it honestly might have been. Gyllenhaal's personal attachment to the role because of his race begs the question as to what his take would have been like. With passion like that, even if the movie didn't end up being as good as Maestro, it could have been a deeply fascinating piece of art.