Jake Gyllenhaal's versatile filmography spans more than three decades and has cemented him as one of the most captivating and important actors of his generation. From gripping thrillers to heartfelt dramas, Gyllenhaal brings intensity and depth to every role. Surprisingly, Gyllenhaal has only received one Academy Award nomination for his heartfelt role in Brokeback Mountain.

Whether he's portraying a resilient survivor in Stronger, a determined journalist in Zodiac or a morally complex anti-hero in Nightcrawler, Gyllenhaal’s ability to fully immerse himself in a wide range of characters is remarkable and makes any movie better. This list highlights Gyllenhaal's most rewatchable movies, where his performance keeps the audience coming back.

10 'Stronger' (2017)

Directed by David Gordon Green

Stronger follows Jeff Bauman's (Gyllenhaal) physical and mental journey to adjust to his new life as a double amputee after losing his legs in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Jeff's journey is complicated by his newfound fame and media attention after his mother, Patty (Miranda Richardson) keeps booking him interviews without his approval. The movie also explores Jeff's complicated relationship with his girlfriend, Erin (Tatiana Maslany), who is trying her best to help him but keeps getting pushed back by external factors.

Stronger is based on the memoir of Jeff Bauman, a real life survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. However, Stronger does not sanitize Bauman, instead it humanizes him by showing his flaws and depicts how difficult it was for him to adjust to his new life, which sets the movie apart from other biopics. Gyllenhaal's powerful and emotionally charged performance and the inspiring story of Bauman both factor in making the movie rewatchable. But Stronger's heavy subject might make it less suited for frequent rewatching.

9 'The Day After Tomorrow' (2004)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

The Day After Tomorrow follows climate scientist Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid) as he tries to warn officials about an impending global superstorm triggered by climate change, which could cause a new ice age. Jack's warnings are ignored, and eventually, catastrophic weather events unfold everywhere, including tornadoes in Los Angeles, massive floods in New York, and a new ice age sweeping the Northern Hemisphere. Jack starts a dangerous journey to save his son, Sam (Gyllenhaal), who is stuck in New York City.

With its release, The Day After Tomorrow started a conversation about climate change and its disastrous possible impacts among its watchers. The Day After Tomorrow is a large-scale disaster movie, which makes it very exciting to watch. The high-stakes action and suspense enhance its rewatchability. However, the movie has a straightforward plot and doesn't focus on the development of its characters, which might make it unenjoyable to rewatch several times.

8 'October Sky' (1999)

Directed by Joe Johnston

October Sky is based on the true story of Homer Hickam (Gyllenhaal), a teenager in the 1950s coal-mining West Virginia who dreams of building rockets after being inspired by the launch of Sputnik 1. However, Homer faces strong opposition, especially from his father, who wants Homer to follow in his footsteps and become a miner. With the support of his friends and his teacher, Miss Riley (Laura Dern), Homer pursues his passion for rocketry.

The role of a determined teenager chasing his dreams despite the odds, resonated with audiences, and the movie’s themes of perseverance and hope are timeless.

Gyllenhaal’s portrayal of Homer Hickam was his breakthrough role. The role of a determined teenager chasing his dreams despite the odds, resonated with audiences, and the movie’s themes of perseverance and hope are timeless. October Sky is a nostalgic, inspirational movie with an inspirational, heartfelt message, making it one of the best movies about the Space Race. However, the lack of intense drama that audiences are accustomed to in newer Gyllenhaal movies might deter them from rewatching the movie.

7 'Love & Other Drugs' (2010)

Directed by Edward Zwick

Love & Other Drugs is set in 1996 and follows womanizer Jamie Randall (Gyllenhaal), a charming pharmaceutical sales representative who thrives on seduction and professional success. When Jamie meets Maggie Murdock (Anne Hathaway), a free-spirited artist grappling with early-onset Parkinson’s disease, the two begin to have casual sex, vowing to never commit, but they quickly develop an emotional connection. However, when Jamie asks Maggie to be in a committal relationship with him, she distances herself, fearing how her disease will impact their lives.

Love & Other Drugs blends romance elements, humor, and emotional depth, which makes it an enjoyable watch. The movie is further enhanced by the performances of Hathaway and Gyllenhaal, and their very strong chemistry. Love & Other Drugs balances light-hearted romantic moments with exploration of more serious topics such as chronic illness and its impact on relationships. However, the movie's conventional romantic plot and the predictable actions of its characters effect its rewatchability.

6 'Wildlife' (2018)

Directed by Paul Dano

Wildlife tells the story of a family falling apart from the perspective of the teenage son, Joe (Ed Oxenbould). Jerry (Gyllenhaal) and Jeanette's (Carey Mulligan) marriage starts to gradually deteriorate after Jerry is fired from his job and Jeanette has to become the sole earner of the family and Joe has to give up football after school to work part-time at a local photography studio. Eventually, Jerry decides to take a low-paying job that forces him to move away. While Jerry's away, Jeanette talks to Joe openly about her dissatisfaction with the marriage and introduces Joe to the man she is having an affair with.

Wildlife is an underrated movie in Gyllenhaal and Mulligan's filmography. It is the directorial debut of actor Paul Dano. Gyllenhaal plays a father grappling with failure, while Mulligan plays a mother struggling with unfulfilled dreams and emotional turmoil, and they both don't realize how their behavior affects their teenage son who is caught in their crossfire, which adds to the emotional depth and complexity of the movie. The performances and the richly atmospheric setting enhance its rewatchabiliy. However, the somber tone of Wildlife makes it unsuitable to rewatch frequently.

5 'Source Code' (2011)

Directed by Duncan Jones

Source Code with Army pilot Captain Colter Stevens (Gyllenhaal) waking up on a train heading to Chicago in another man's body. Stevens quickly learns that he is part of a government experiment using "source code" technology, which allows him to live the last eight minutes of a stranger's life in order to reveal the suspect in a bombing that has already happened. Steven goes through multiple reruns in order to catch the culprit, and during these reruns, he learns shocking truths about his real life.

Source Code is a time loop movie that avoids most clichés and tropes associated with the genre. The movie's clever plot combines time loops with a ticking clock scenario and scientific explanation, which makes the plot hold up well with multiple viewings. Gyllenhaal's portrayal of a man discovering shocking secrets about himself raises the personal stakes for his character and enhances the suspense of Source Code.