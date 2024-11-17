It’s hard to overstate what a seismic impact the development of space programs had on culture in the 1950s, as previously, the thought of satellites reaching beyond Earth’s surface seemed like it was only something that could exist within science fiction. Although it would take until 1969 for the Apollo 11 mission to finally reach the moon, the previous decade turned many people to the possibilities that technology had to reach into the infinite possibilities of space. October Sky is a very charming coming-of-age drama about the impact that space travel had on a small town, and how it inspired a young boy to dive headfirst into the study of science.

What Is 'October Sky' About?

Close

Based on an incredible true story, October Sky stars a young Jake Gyllenhaal as the teenage rocket enthusiast Homer Hickam, who lives with his father, John (Chris Cooper), in the small mining town of Coalwood, West Virginia in 1957. Although Homer had been taught from an early age that his only future was to become a miner like everyone else in his community, he began to take an interest in the launching of rockets after learning about how the Soviet Union launched the Sputnik satellite during the ongoing Cold War. John is resistant towards his son’s newfound interests, but Homer eventually finds a mentor in his science teacher, Freida J. Riley (Laura Dern), who encourages him to continue in his efforts. Although Homer eventually finds a collaborator in fellow math whiz Quentin Wilson (Chris Owen), the economic strife within his community threatens to thwart his more ambitious efforts.

Joe Johnston may not always be floated when talking about the greatest directors of all time, but when looking back at his work on Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Jumanji, it is evident that he does a great job at understanding the complex emotions that adolescents face when they are on the verge of adulthood. October Sky does a great job at showing how Homer’s love of rocketry shapes the direction of his life, as his passion for working on experiments allows him to rise above the somewhat uncomfortable circumstances of his meager community. Looking to the stars gives Homer a sense of escapism, and Gyllenhaal captures the purity of his emotions with a remarkable child performance, which arguably confirmed that he would go on to become one of the best actors of his generation. However, Gyllenhaal is also able to show Homer’s fear; despite how much personal satisfaction he gets from working on his projects, he begins to grow concerned that this will drive a further wedge within his difficult relationship with his father.

‘October Sky’ Is a Pro-Science Coming-Of-Age Film

October Sky makes the argument that exposure to science is important, as Homer ends up succeeding beyond what anyone would have imagined for him. The film does not imply that his genius occurred overnight; there is meticulous time taken to show the different stages of research and testing that he performed, many of which were outright failures. Homer is a character that is driven by resilience, and it helps that Dern was able to play such a compelling mentor character. While the film does show that Homer’s community did not exactly understand why he was so interested in a field of study that they considered to be strange, Dern’s performance as a teacher who goes above and beyond is a reminder of why primary education is so important. Even though it's a historical drama, October Sky examines universal truths about growing up.

October Sky manages to be inspirational without becoming too saccharine, as it does not ignore the fact that life was incredibly hard in Coalwood. A strike that John participates in nearly shuts down the town’s economy, and causes a significant splintering in the dynamic between father and son. Nonetheless, October Sky is the type of story that needs to be told, as it celebrates the unsung underdogs who end up shaping the world. October Sky may be centered around a youthful protagonist, but the themes of perseverance and hard work should connect with viewers of all ages.

October Sky is streaming on Prime Video in the United States.

Watch on Prime