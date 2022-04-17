It’d be an understatement to say that Jake Gyllenhaal’s performance as Dr. Johnny Wilcox in the Bong Joon-ho film Okja was divisive. Outlets like British GQ referred to him as “the biggest problem” with Okja, while the criticism of his work here became so rampant that he was even asked about these negative responses in an August 2017 interview. Many saw his work here as being too silly to take seriously and even more distracting from the movie’s central story. But it’s time for the gauntlet to be thrown down and the truth to be unveiled. Gyllenhaal in Okja isn’t just a delightful performance, it’s one of the actor’s best turns in a lengthy career of memorable work.

It's not hard to see why Gyllenhaal in Okja would be a divisive performance. His work on-screen isn’t just broad, it’s as big as the outdoors themselves. Speaking in a nasal voice and with puddles of sweat permanently formed on his forehead, Wilcox is an evil weasel of a man who doesn’t even know the definition of the word subtlety. He doesn’t just express indignation, he makes squeaks of disdain while walking around in bright outfits that seem tailor-made for a cosplay convention floor rather than a human being. He speaks of protecting animals on camera before turning right around and not even blinking at the idea of hurting critters for the wealthy Mirando Corporation.

These exaggerated and hypocritical qualities are often played for dark comedy, but there’s clear intent here behind all this. Screenwriters Joon-ho and Jon Ronson have crafted a character embodying Western excess and hypocrisy. This comes through not in him being a Scrooge McDuck billionaire, but in flipping a long-standing pop culture norm on its head. Western media often portrays Eastern pop culture (whether it’s from Japan, South Korea, India, or any other country) as “weird” and “bizarre” for the sake of mockery. It’s all a part of how mainstream Western entertainment tries to “other” anyone from foreign countries and/or who doesn’t speak English.

In Okja—a South Korean film—this gets reversed. Wilcox is someone tailor-made for Animal Planet or the Discovery Channel, he’s the manifestation of Western TV personalities who see the wonders of nature as means to their self-satisfaction. In other words, this is a distinctly American piece of pop culture getting dubbed “weird” and “bizarre.” Gyllenhaal’s maximalist performance is twisting the knife on this concept, as he engages in all kinds of strange flourishes that emphasize how Wilcox has long left any semblance of being a human being behind. His work on-screen is initially an amusing skewering of American TV personalities, but it soon grows darker to show how the pursuit of money and fame have long replaced Wilcox’s soul.

Such a deep and deeply weird character fits right into the works of Bong Joon-ho, which often use stylized figures to convey sociopolitical commentary. Just look at Tilda Swinton portraying Minister Mason in Snowpiercer, another performance with an immediately distinctive costume and personality in the service of exploring relevant themes. Much like Swinton in that film, Gyllenhaal is a perfect fit for this kind of role. Though known for his darker turns in projects like Donnie Darko and Brokeback Mountain, Gyllenhaal has often shown throughout his career that he’s just as capable, if not more so, at tackling larger-than-life comical figures.

Those gifts get put to great use in the character of Wilcox, as Gyllenhaal portrays the guy with total commitment to the art of being sniveling. Rather than worry about being rooted in “reality," Gyllenhaal puts the pedal to the metal on his character’s weirdness, right down to a big display of dancing during a parade. The same acting choices that informed Gyllenhaal’s work as Mr. Music in John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch are just as apparent here. These massive swings are entertaining to watch, but they also function well as a reflection of just how overtly ridiculous people in positions of power can be in the real world. Is any of the outfits or heightened line deliveries Gyllenhaal handles here any more preposterous than Jeff Bezos making himself a rocket?

The performance doesn’t just succeed in going ridiculous to tap into something real, though. His work in Okja also excels because of the inherent fun in seeing a conventional leading man like Gyllenhaal slip into someone so irredeemably nefarious. Much like with the spectacle of watching Jimmy Stewart inhabit brutally bleak characters in 1950s Alfred Hitchcock fare, there’s an innately compelling quality to watching the leading man of Zodiac just roll around in the grime of this Wilcox character. This is especially apparent in a scene with Wilcox and the titular super-pig of Okja in a slaughterhouse, which feels about as far away from Gyllenhaal’s mainstream star vehicles like Love & Other Drugs as you can get.

Perhaps most notably of all, Gyllenhaal’s work in Okja proves so entertaining because he’s not the lead character of this piece. This is a rare supporting turn for this performer as he’s filling the role of a secondary antagonist to protagonist Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun). He’s not even the most prominent character portrayed by an English-language actor here, with that distinction going to Swinton as Lucy Mirando. Being around in smaller doses certainly helps Wilcox work so well as a character. If Okja was wall-to-wall Wilcox, then Gyllenhaal’s schtick could get old, but in a supporting capacity, he works beautifully as both social commentary and a source of entertainment.

It's understandable why Jake Gyllenhaal’s performance in Okja has proven so divisive. Striking examples of acting usually are, especially when they’re comedic. Comedy is such an incredibly subjective thing and that’s doubly true when it’s in the service of something as boldly unique as Gyllenhaal stomping around as Dr. Johnny Wilcox. However, this divisive performance is well worth appreciating in so many ways, including how it both functions as sociopolitical commentary and allows Gyllenhaal to engage in his gifts for comedy. There’s so much going on with this performance that it unquestionably deserves to be recognized as one of Gyllenhaal’s finer accomplishments as an actor.

Or at least the character’s outfit should become more of a costume staple at Halloween, there should be Dr. Johnny Wilcox’s all over the place during that holiday.

