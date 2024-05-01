The Big Picture Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Apple TV+ drama Presumed Innocent, premiering June 12 with a dark undertone.

The first trailer for the series puts Jake Gyllenhaal's Rusty on trial for a crime he didn't commit—or did he?

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast and creative team, including David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams.

Apple TV+ has long been the home of some of the most intriguing and well-executed dramas out there and the trailer for Presumed Innocent teases that another winner is on the way. Jake Gyllenhaal (Road House) stars in the crime thriller that serves as an adaptation of Scott Turow’s bestselling New York Times novel of the same name. With a knock-out supporting cast that includes Ruth Negga (Loving), Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit), Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven), and more, we presume that you’ll be glued to Presumed Innocent when it celebrates its two-episode premiere on June 12.

Last month, Gyllenhaal may have been kicking butts and taking names in the Florida Keys in Road House, but in Presumed Innocent, the actor will star as Rusty Sabich, a chief deputy prosecutor who brings his daily fights to the courtroom. The trailer has a dark undertone that can be felt from the very first second as Rusty laments over his experience with love. On the outside, it appears as though Rusty has everything he could want—a good job and a loving family, but as the teaser unfolds, it’s obvious that Rusty is thirsting for something more.

He finds that extra piece of passion in his coworker, Carolyn (Renate Reinsve) and the pair embark on a steamy and lust-driven affair. When Carolyn is murdered, Rusty may not immediately be the prime suspect, but his dirty laundry is one second away from being aired and putting him directly in the line of suspicion. The series will take audiences alongside investigators on a thrill ride to uncover who killed Carolyn and uncover the truth about Rusty.

Who Else Is Involved In ‘Presumed Innocent’?

Filling out the rest of the ensemble cast casting their eyes and suspicions on Gyllenhaal’s Rusty are O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel (The Dropout), Nana Mensah (The Chair), and Kingston Rumi Southwick (9 Full Moons).

Just as impressive as the cast behind the dramatized crime series is the creative team attached to it. The series hails from Emmy Award-winner David E. Kelley, the brain behind notable shows such as Big Little Lies, Goliath, Boston Legal, Ally McBeal, and more. Along for the ride as an executive producer is J.J. Abrams, who has not only found success in shows like Lost and Alias but also as the helmer of feature-length productions including 2009’s Star Trek, its sequel, Star Trek: Into Darkness as well as Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

You can check out the trailer for Presumed Innocent below and catch the two-episode premiere on June 12 with new episodes to follow weekly.

Presumed Innocent (2024) It tells the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Tate Birchmore , Kingston Rumi Southwick , Roberta Bassin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

