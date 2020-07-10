Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Snow Blind’ Bought by Apple Studios in Latest Star-Driven Acquisition

Tom Hanks‘ Greyhound. Will Smith‘s Emancipation. And now, Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Snow Blind joins Apple Studios’ latest “known star-driven action acquisition.” Per Deadline, the tech giant/streaming service just bought Gyllenhaal’s latest project, a thriller based on an acclaimed graphic novel by Ollie Masters and Tyler Jenkins.

Snow Blind will star Gyllenhaal, who also produces. It will be directed by Gustav Möller (The Guilty) in his English-language debut, and written by Patrick Ness (A Monster Calls). While the exact plot of the film adaptation hasn’t been revealed yet, the graphic novel concerns a young boy living in Alaska who discovers his family are members of the Witness Protection Program due to their involvement in a crime — and a man seeking revenge is about to find them all out. Will Gyllenhaal play the family father, or the man out for revenge? Which up-and-coming superstar will play the main role? The project was pitched to studios as Running on Empty meets Gyllenhaal’s own Prisoners — will the film be more than the sum of these parts?

Apple Studios seems to think so, outbidding at least five other competitive buyers in obtaining the project. It also clearly defines what seems to be their “original content procuring” strategy: Spend a bunch of money on stars’ passion projects, and direct potential subscribers’ attention to the power of these stars and the ostensible quality of their work. Hanks, Smith, Gyllenhaal, all with projects that intersect both “prestige” and “genre” — it’s a method that certainly grabs my attention, and I’ll definitely be checking out Snow Blind. But when they’re competing with mammoth library services like Netflix and mammoth brands like Disney+, will it be enough?

We’ll keep you updated once we know more about Snow Blind. For more on “Apple making shit no one else will,” here’s the latest on Martin Scorsese‘s latest.