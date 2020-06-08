Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Thriller ‘Snow Blind’ Based on Graphic Novel

Thriller magnet Jake Gyllenhaal, so good in darker films like Nightcrawler and Prisoners, is set to star in and produce the thriller Snow Blind, based on the graphic novel of the same name.

Director Gustav Möller (The Guilty) will make his English-language debut with the film, which reteams him with Gyllenhaal, who is also attached to star in the American remake of The Guilty.

Patrick Ness, the author of Chaos Walking and A Monster Calls, will write the script. Created by Ollie Masters and Tyler Jenkins, the graphic novel follows a boy who discovers that his family is in the witness protection program. It’s described as a cross between Prisoners and the 1988 Sidney Lumet drama Running on Empty, which starred River Phoenix as a young man whose parents are fugitives.

Gyllenhaal will produce alongside his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker, as well as Ross Richie, Stephen Christy and Adam Yoelin of BOOM! Studios. Gyllenhaal and Möller recorded a video pitch for Snow Blind and granted interested parties follow-up meetings on Zoom. Multiple studios and streamers have already submitted bids on the project, so expect a distributor to come aboard soon.

After playing the villainous Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far from Home, Gyllenhaal is ceding the spotlight this year and focusing on producing, with four films poised for release. That includes Tate Taylor‘s female-driven crime drama Breaking News in Yuba County, Antonio Campos‘ star-studded thriller Devil All the Time, Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s drama Good Joe Bell, and Natalie Erika James‘ horror movie Relic. That’s an inclusive group of talented filmmakers, and Gyllenhaal deserves credit for empowering diverse voices behind the camera.

Deadline broke the news about Snow Blind, and while it’s unclear whether it will be Gyllenhaal’s next project in front of the camera, the only other starring vehicle he’s developing that seems greenlight-ready is The Division, which will pair him with Jessica Chastain under the direction of David Leitch. Gyllenhaal is also a producer on the true crime movie Gilded Rage, and you can click here for more on that project.