The Big Picture Stronger subverts traditional biopic norms by portraying a raw and authentic depiction of tragedy and celebrity.

Jake Gyllenhaal delivers a captivating performance that humanizes his character amid personal struggles.

The film challenges the glorification of real-life figures, highlighting the psychological toll of fame and recognition.

For many, the biopic genre has a negative connotation attached to its name. They have been a staple movie genre, they always perform well financially, yet the audience reception towards stories about the lives of real people has fallen so unfavorably in recent times. The cold response to the plethora of biopics about famous musicians, politicians, and other notable celebrities is not unwarranted, as the genre suggests a factory-like production, with many of the films following similar story beats and characterizations. The trend caught on so much that a parody music biopic, Walk Hard: A Dewey Cox Story, has amassed a cult following. One recent biopic, Stronger, is too poignant and punishing to be mocked by the John C. Reilly comedy. The film is carried by a stellar Jake Gyllenhaal performance that not only subverts the genre's tropes but also demonstrates his unflinching dramatic chops.

'Stronger' Depicts the Harrowing After Effects of the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing

Stronger, based on true events, follows a local Boston man, Jeff Bauman (Gyllenhaal), who loses his legs in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing attack and his arduous struggles to adjust to a new life as an amputee. Throughout the film, Jeff attempts to form a stable relationship with his girlfriend, Erin (Tatiana Maslany), deal with his erratic mother, Patty (Miranda Richardson), and aid in the investigation behind the terrorist attack. Stronger was directed by David Gordon Green, best known for directing high-concept studio comedies in the 2000s and the Halloween reboot trilogy. This, along with the 2000 indie George Washington, reveals a mature director who cares deeply about moving character work.

A year before Stronger's release, another depiction of the Boston Marathon bombing was released, Patriots Day, a collaboration between Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg that follows a traditional docu-drama approach, chronicling the attack and the subsequent manhunt through the eyes of the police and FBI. This film is the true counter to Stronger, as Patriots Day treats Wahlberg's detective character as a superhero, who fortuitously finds himself in the right place at the right time. It treats the Marathon tragedy as a duel between good and evil rather than an analysis of the emotional toll that lingers with the individuals involved.

Not only does Stronger focus on the life of an ordinary individual shattered by the Marathon tragedy, but its depiction of grief, pain, and bewilderment is unflinching. Raw carnage is presented in the depiction of the bombing so that no viewer could ever forget the suffering that his day brought. Green refuses to cut away when Jeff's gruesome emergency surgery is underway. The film delicately balances depictions of harrowing imagery and gratuitous shock value. More important than historical accuracy, Stronger is emotionally authentic. While it is positioned as an inspirational true story on the surface, the film shows that being an idol is not for the faint of heart. The glory of being lauded as a valiant warrior is a psychologically costly endeavor. When we see Jeff in physical therapy or adapting to life in a wheelchair, glory is nowhere to be found.

Jake Gyllenhaal's Performance in 'Stronger' is a Raw Portrait of Fear and Angst Amid a Tragedy

Jake Gyllenhaal, who stars in the upcoming remake of Road House on Amazon Prime, has proved to be a convincing lead in action movies. While he has proven to be a captivating figure in recent action fare like Ambulance and The Covenant, Gyllenhaal's most defined acting chops lie in stirring character dramas and elevated genre exercises. His performance as Jeff Bauman evokes his most celebrated acting showcases, notably Brokeback Mountain, Zodiac, and Nightcrawler. With the former two, Gyllenhaal plays idealist people burdened by their desires for happiness and resolution. In Stronger, Jeff is a likable, common individual--perhaps to a fault, as he appears to be underachieving on the class and economic ladder. As a result of gravely unfortunate events that no one expected, Jeff is forced to climb up this proverbial ladder and grow as a human being through willpower. Beyond the fundamental alterations to Jeff's physical lifestyle, his lack of maturity and responsibility that was outlined before the bombing lends the story a clearly defined "hero's journey."

Gyllenhaal, who also produced the film based on Jeff Bauman's memoir of the same name, gives a refined performance that refreshingly lacks the usual self-indulgence associated with an actor "transforming" into the biopic's subject. Like the best performances of real people, Gyllenhaal evokes the spirit of Jeff rather than partaking in pure imitation. It is a performance rooted in concealing Jeff's genuine emotions. To maintain the status quo, he will play ball, quite literally, as he is honored during pre-game festivities by the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox. Without his input, he is used, with good intentions, as a PR figure for the city's healing post-bombing. Earlier in the film, the aimless Jeff suggests that he was never in touch with his emotions, and naturally, this is heightened after losing his legs. When he yearns for sympathy, he expresses animosity towards those around him. When he does open up emotionally, he resorts to hostility. Gyllenhaal conveys a whirlwind of feelings through simple gestures, from his awkwardness around strangers valorizing his bravery to his discomfort over his life being controlled by Erin and his mother.

How Jake Gyllenhaal Subverts the Complacency of Biopics in 'Stronger'

Biopics, especially when the subject has creative input on the film, are designed to be sanitized. Their glowing qualities are placed front and center, and their flaws are distorted, if not disregarded entirely. Stronger, a box office failure that was released without much fanfare, undermines the public expectations of the formulaic biopic by leaving its audience with an unsettling resolution. The film's hackneyed tagline, "Strength Defines Us," fails to capture the turbulent plight that Jeff undergoes in the film. His fortitude and resilience are unquestioned, but the film does not suggest that Jeff is not wholly reformed. Not only is Jeff presented as a humanely flawed individual, but his weaknesses are intensified due to his tragic circumstances. They say tough times create tougher people, but Stronger's depiction of a wounded man, both physically and psychologically, clarifies the brutality of overcoming such odds.

Ironically, there is a heroic quality in Gyllenhaal's performance as Jeff Bauman, who is often shown as unheroic. Because the film demonstrates his irritable and immature side, it deeply humanizes him and respects him as an individual more than any blatant hagiography would have. Stronger handles the macro concepts of pain and grief exceptionally well, but one specific character trait in Jeff precisely undermines the celebratory nature of the biopic genre. The film identifies the overwhelming sensation of being a sudden celebrity figure. For Jeff, it's not just that his bashfulness makes him apprehensive of the media spotlight, he questions whether he is worthy of being celebrated and idolized. Gyllenhaal's deeply felt turn as a man willed into the frenzy of fame is built upon gentle touches. While he does have a visceral blow-up at Erin after she reveals her pregnancy, the film's poignant streak is characterized by Jeff's internal angst. Any time Jeff gives an assuring thumbs up or waves to a crowd, his awkward demeanor undermines the perceived sense of triumph.

To match the resilience of Jeff Bauman, Jake Gyllenhaal needed to give a brave performance. Yes, Gyllenhaal's role in Stronger is one destined to garner critical acclaim, but his relentless pursuit of capturing the often disregarded pain and discomfort around tragic events makes his performance stand out from the usual batch of biopic impersonations. Gyllenhaal is an exemplary movie star, as he can not only sell a film through his presence alone, but he consistently pushes himself by accepting daring roles that challenge his image.

