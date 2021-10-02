With The Guilty now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Jake Gyllenhaal and director Antoine Fuqua about making their self-contained thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Sergeant Bill Miller (Gyllenhaal), a Los Angeles police officer who has been assigned desk duty as a 911 operator, tries to save a caller of his final evening on duty—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems.

Featuring a superb performance by Gyllenhaal who is almost the only face we see on screen, The Guilty also stars Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Eli Goree, Da’vine Joy Randolph, David Castañeda, Paul Dano and Peter Sarsgaard. The film is written by Nic Pizzolatto and it’s based on the 2018 Danish movie of the same name.

During the extremely fun interview, Gyllenhaal and Fuqua talked about how they made the film in eleven days, what they learned about 911 call centers that they wanted to include in the film, and more. In addition, Gyllenhaal breaks down how he prepares for filming a very emotional scene.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Is a 911 Operator in First Trailer for Netflix Thriller 'The Guilty'

Watch what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua

If they could get the financing to make any project they want what would they make and why?

What did they learn about 911 call centers while prepping the movie that they wanted to include in the film?

How did they make the movie in 11 days?!

How does Gyllenhaal prepare for a very emotional scene?

How Gyllenhaal knows when I like a movie or not.

Image via Netflix

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Guilty’ Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Gives a Powerhouse Performance in Contained Netflix Thriller | TIFF 2021 Gyllenhaal plays a 911 operator in a film that takes place over the course of one evening.

Read Next