Help is just a phone call away... or so it would seem.

In the beginning of 2018, a Danish crime thriller drew attention from critics at Sundance Film Festival. The Guilty (or Den Skyldige in the original) was highly praised by its approach to the genre. Instead of having car chases, shootings and all other elements of action-thrillers, this movie happened entirely in one room, through the course of a phone call and with zero visual depictions of its action sequences.

Because of this, the film relied almost entirely on the talent of the actor who plays a telephone operator desperate to help a victim in distress. In the Danish version, it was Jakob Cedergren. Now, in the American adaptation for Netflix, it's Jake Gyllenhaal. In the adapted version, Gyllenhaal plays Joe Baylor, a call operator working at a 911 dispatch center. When he gets a call from a caller in grave danger, he does whatever he can to help her — but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

The Guilty was adapted by Nic Pizzolatto, a three-time Emmy nominee who is no stranger to crime stories. He created HBO hit series True Detective, and he also helped to adapt another Danish story for American television, the investigative series The Killing. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), who worked with Pizzolatto on The Magnificent Seven remake.

Netflix bought the international distribution rights for The Guilty and will release it on October 1. Before that, the movie will have a premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, and will also have a limited release in theaters on September 24. Aside from Gyllenhall, the cast also features Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Byron Bowers, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David Castaneda, Christina Vidal, Adrian Martinez, Bill Burr, Beau Knapp, and Edi Patterson.

