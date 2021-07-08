The first trailer for the Jake Johnson-led comedy Ride the Eagle has arrived, telling the story of an estranged mother and son bonding from beyond the grave.

Ride the Eagle follows Leif (Johnson), who is cleaning up in the wake of his estranged mother Honey’s (Susan Sarandon) death. Opening on Leif in a picturesque cabin in Yosemite National park, we see him playing a VHS tape Honey has left him, a will of sorts that allows her to still be with him “spiritually," as she puts it.

According to the tapes, and the real will Leif reads out in the trailer, his mother has left him the cabin he sits in, on one condition: that he complete a laundry list of elaborate to-dos in an attempt to make amends for their troubled relationship during her lifetime. “I know I wasn’t the mother you wish I’d been,” Honey says, “so I made this list of lessons I learned to be most important on this planet.”

Unfortunately, Honey’s ‘lessons’ are often vague and open to interpretation, her tapes leaving vague instructions like, “be the predator, not the prey”, and “call the one who got away and say you’re sorry”. Leif is forced to complete these tasks to achieve his ‘conditional inheritance,' running through the tapes his mother left him and stepping into her “wild world” as he learns more about both his family and himself.

“Sometimes life is messy,” one of the grainy tapes says, “It doesn’t go as you planned. But, it’s not over. I want for you to experience the best of this life, and to feel everything along the way.” The trailer hints at the kinds of adventures Leif embarks on in the film, including calling up an old ex-girlfriend (D’Arcy Carden) and a lover of his mother’s, played to comedic perfection by J.K. Simmons. It looks to be an adventure of connecting with the earth and with oneself, a sincere but still comedic turn away from Johnson’s previous work in New Girl.

Ride the Eagle is directed by Trent O’Donnell, who co-wrote the screenplay with Johnson. It will premiere in theaters and on-demand on July 31. Check out the full trailer below.

