The list of actors who broke out after getting a start under filmmaker Judd Apatow is long and illustrious. Some, like Jonah Hill and James Franco, have even gone on to garner Oscars attention. But in his career, Apatow has also empowered fellow directors. Look no further than Jake Kasdan, the son of veteran writer Lawrence Kasdan, who was perhaps best known for having directed the cult comedy film Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story before graduating to the big leagues. Kasdan’s films have now generated billions of dollars worldwide, thanks mainly to his collaborations with Dwayne Johnson. Their latest, the Christmas-themed action-adventure film Red One, debuted in theaters this past week.

While the movie is perceived to have under-performed in relation to its massive budget, it was able to push Kasdan’s total career box office past a humongous milestone. Now, with eight feature films under his belt, Kasdan has hit the $2.25 billion mark worldwide. Domestically, his films are on the verge of passing the $1 billion milestone collectively. No matter how poorly Red One performs — the movie has made a little over $85 million worldwide so far — it will probably gross the $44 million necessary for Kasdan’s career total to pass the $1 billion mark at the domestic box office.

Kasdan’s highest-grossing film remains Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which generated over $960 million worldwide in 2017. This was also his first collaboration with the then newly minted movie star Johnson. They returned to work together on Jumanji: The Next Level, which grossed over $800 million globally in 2019. Red One is their third film together. It’s also the costliest movie that Kasdan has worked on, with a reported price tag of $250 million. Red One opened to mostly poor reviews — it holds a “rotten” 33% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — but earned rather solid reactions from audiences; on the polling platform CinemaScore, opening day crowds gave it an A- grade.

Kasdan Broke Out with a String of Comedies

The film’s 90% audience score on RT is the best that Kasdan has seen in his career. His top-reviewed film, with a 77% RT score, is his first Jumanji, while his worst-reviewed film is Sex Tape, which has a 16% RT score. The comedy film, starring Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz, grossed over $125 million worldwide. His other collaboration with Diaz, the comedy Bad Teacher, was an even bigger hit, with a global haul of $200 million. The average box office of his movies is more than $280 million worldwide. You can watch Red One in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.