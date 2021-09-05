Paramount Players' new sci-fi thriller, Significant Other, has cast its two stars with Jake Lacy and Maika Monroe. Paramount Players recently won rights to the project in a bidding war, with Dan Berk and Robert Olsen serving as writers and directors on the project. The duo previously directed the thrillers Body and Villains, the latter of which also featured Monroe.

Very few details about Significant Other are currently known, other than its two stars, and that the film is set to debut on Paramount+. It has been said that Paramount execs were extremely excited about the script and want to fast-track the project into production. Paramount Players has been adamant about producing timely horror and thriller films, such as the upcoming Pet Sematary sequel and the newest Paranormal Activity film.

RELATED:

‘Paranormal Activity 7’ and New Franchise Documentary Coming to Paramount+ in Time for Halloween

Lacy is fresh off the release of HBO's hit show The White Lotus, where he played the elitist Shane Patton. He is also known for appearing in the films Obvious Child and How To Be Single, as well as TV shows Girls, The Office, and I'm Dying Up Here. The talented actor is now currently filming a role in the new biopic, Being the Ricardos. Monroe is most known for her breakout role in the modern horror classic, It Follows, and has appeared in several other films including Greta, Honey Boy, and The Guest. Her upcoming roles include a new thriller by Zach Ford titled Watcher, and the new Nick Cassavetes film starring Jamie Foxx called God is a Bullet.

Since apparently nothing is known about Significant Other besides the lead actors, the genre, and where it will premiere, it's safe to assume that more details will be arriving soon, including shooting dates, more casting information, and plot details.

KEEP READING: ‘American Vandal’ Creators Creating eSports Mockumentary Series for Paramount+

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Wheel of Time’ Amazon Series: Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far The Wheel turns and a legend begins. Robert Jordan’s spectacular fantasy world is coming to Amazon.

Read Next