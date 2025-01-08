Terror hits the slopes in a new clip from Black Diamond, an upcoming thriller starring Jake McLaughlin, Inbar Lavi, and Ray Panthaki. A couple's idyllic winter getaway becomes the center of a deadly web of deceit. Brainstorm Media will release the film in theaters and on demand on January 10, 2025.

The film centers around a woman (Lavi) who moves in with her wealthy boyfriend (Panthaki) to his mountainside cabin in an exclusive ski resort. The clip sees her doing some baking until she hears a knock on the door. Opening it, she finds a local handyman (McLaughlin), who tells her that her boyfriend has hired him to work on the deck. Even though her boyfriend isn't there, she lets him in - and jokingly has to promise that she won't stab him. Given that this is a sexy thriller, there's a good chance she'll break that promise. From there, the film sees the three characters become entangled in a triangle of sex, betrayal, and murder, as the local handyman turns out to covet everything her boyfriend has - including her.

Who Are the Stars of 'Black Diamond'?

Close

McLaughlin is a military veteran who made his screen debut in Paul Haggis' In the Valley of Elah. He subsequently starred on the TV series Crash, Believe, and Quantico. He can currently be seen on Will Trent as Michael Ormewood. Israeli actor Lavi has appeared on the TV series Underemployed, Prison Break, and Gang Related. She starred as Eve on the final three seasons of Lucifer, and was recently seen on the Israeli series Fauda. British actor Panthaki broke out on the soap opera EastEnders, and starred in the films Colette, Official Secrets, and Boiling Point; he was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance in the latter. He recently starred as Charles de Lorraine on the Starz historical drama The Serpent Queen. The film also stars Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Tristan Cunningham (Reasonable Doubt), and Michael James Bell (True Story).

Black Diamond is director/writer Judd Bloch's first feature as director: he previously wrote the martial arts drama Lady Bloodfight, a spinoff of the Bloodsport franchise. The title is an allusion to skiing: a ski slope marked with a black diamond is an especially challenging one, and is not recommended for novices.

Black Diamond will be released in theaters and on demand on January 10, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the exclusive sneak peek from Black Diamond in the player above.