The Big Picture Jake and Logan Paul have used their charisma to become famous and are the subjects of Netflix's documentary series, Untold: Jake Paul and the Problem Child.

The series will focus on Jake Paul's rise to fame through YouTube and his role on the Disney Channel, as well as his boxing career.

Untold is an anthology series that explores controversial stories in sports, with previous episodes featuring names like Manti Te'o and Caitlin Jenner.

Love them or hate them, there’s no denying that brothers Jake and Logan Paul used their charisma to build a pathway to fame. From their beginning days on Vine and YouTube to Jake Paul’s launch to stardom via the Disney Channel, the duo has certainly found themselves at the center of conversations time and time again. Now, Jake Paul will be the subject of the next installment of Netflix’s documentary anthology series, Untold in Untold: Jake Paul and the Problem Child. In an exclusive-to-Collider first look, a trailer is taking audiences behind the controversial lives of the boxer, his rise to fame, and the spotlight that almost tore him and his brother apart.

From what we see in the teaser, Untold: Jake Paul and the Problem Child will spend much of its time focusing on Jake Paul and how he was able to turn his YouTube fame into nabbing a role on the Disney Channel show, Bizaardvark, where he starred alongside the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Madison Hu. With Jake Paul’s career taking off, tension grew between the brothers and a scandal would almost completely destroy the Disney Channel star’s life. Pivoting to sports, Jake Paul entered the ring as a boxer where he, to the surprise of many, held his own against other competitors, earning himself a spot alongside the greats.

Along with Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, the anthology series is fully back in swing with its third volume. Over the month of August, viewers can tune in for some of sports’ most outlandish stories with Paul’s rise to fame just the tip of the iceberg. Dropping one episode a week, the rest of the season will feature episodes titled Johnny Football, Hall of Shame, and Swamp Kings. Johnny Football will center on the 2012 Texas A&M freshman quarterback all-star and top-tier partier Johnny Manziel, while Hall of Shame tells the story of Victor Conte’s rise and fall at the hands of sports-enhancing drugs. Rounding things out will be Swamp Kings, the tale of Urban Meyer’s reign as the University of Florida’s legendary coach whose methods helped mold icons but questions surrounding his lessons cast a shadow of doubt on his practices.

What Other Stories Have Been Featured on Untold?

Since 2021, Netflix has been bringing sports fans the biggest controversies in the biz, drawing in audiences with interviews from not only the names at the center of the drama but also those closest to them. While the series is aimed at sports fans, even those interested in a gripping piece of investigative journalism have been ensnared by the powers of Untold. Such was the case with last year’s The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, the story of up-and-coming footballer Manti Te’o’s online courtship with a woman who never existed. Other notable names swept up in the Untold buzz have been Caitlin Jenner, Mardy Fish, and Tim Donaghy.

Check out the teaser for Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child below and catch the first episode of the latest season of the Netflix anthology series on August 1.