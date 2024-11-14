Two of the boxing world's biggest and most controversial champions will be stepping into the ring for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, which is arguably the most high-profile boxing match in recent history. In one corner is Disney Channel star-turned-inflammatory influencer Jake Paul, whose fighting record proves his career change is no gimmick. In the other corner is repeated heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, whose reputation for trash-talking and fierce competition cannot be understated. Both have a solid track record under their championship belts, both have more than a few controversies hidden in their closets, but only one will be leaving the ring as a certified champion (unless there's a tie, but let's just pretend that won't happen).

As fans of most martial arts-based sports likely already know, watching high-profile match-ups like Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is often a surprisingly expensive affair. Pay-per-view fights can cost as high as $80 on certain occasions. Is that going to be the case for one of the biggest fights of the year? To find out when and how you can watch this historic match-up, here is where you can watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

The wait will finally be over when the biggest fight night of the year begins on Friday, November 15th, 2024, with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson premiering live from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 8:00 PM EST. Keep in mind that Jake Paul and Mike Tyson won't be the only ones at the event, as several other fighters from various weight classes will be competing in the undercards first. The fight was originally scheduled to take place on July 20th, but was then post-poned due to Tyson having some unexpected health concerns. November 15th is also the date when Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans' holiday-themed buddy cop film Red One debuts in theaters.

Is 'Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson' Streaming?

Thankfully, you won't have to pay an absurd price just to watch a fight that may or may not end in a knock-out within minutes. In a historic move for the streaming world, Netflix has secured the exclusive rights to stream Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson live from its venue in Arlington, Texas. Broadcast sports are typically considered the last frontier of live and cable television, so this is not only a big move for Netflix, it's yet another advancement in the ongoing golden age of streaming. November in general is going to be a massive month for Netflix, as it's also the month for the premiere of Arcane Season 2 and the continuation of Cobra Kai Season 6.

Netflix currently has three separate pricing plans available - Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium. For a complete breakdown of each plan and its subscription price, feel free to refer to the following table below:

Plan Features Subscription Price Standard with ads Most of Netflix's library with ads

Ability to stream on two supported devices at once

Full HD streaming

Downloadable titles on two supported devices at once $6.99 per month Standard Netflix's full library with no ads

Ability to stream on two supported devices at once

Full HD streaming

Downloadable titles on two supported devices at once

Option to add one extra member outside the household for an additional fee $15.49 per month (extra household member costs $7.99 per month each) Premium Netflix's full library with no ads

Ability to stream on four supported devices at once

Ultra HD streaming

Downloadable titles on six supported devices at once

Option to add two extra members outside the household for an additional fee

Netflix Spatial Audio $22.99 per month (extra household member costs $7.99 per month each)

Watch the Trailer for 'Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson'

The main trailer for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson predictably builds up hype for the upcoming boxing event. Narrated by rapper and Fast & Furious franchise star Ludacris, the footage makes perfectly clear that this is a match-up that boxing fans cannot afford to miss. It's a historic duel that should definitively answer who is the better fighter - Jake "The Disruptor" Paul or Mike "The Baddest Man Alive" Tyson.

What is the Synopsis for 'Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson'?

The official description for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson reads as follows:

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) present a heavyweight boxing mega-event headlined by The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) vs. the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 15, 2024 from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Matchroom’s undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will defend her undisputed title over 10, two-minute rounds against boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) in the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history.

