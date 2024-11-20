When one combs through the archives and reviews the many TV shows that have emerged throughout the years, there are some which standout as era defining. When Family Matters debuted on ABC in 1989, it was undoubtedly different from other sitcoms of the time and was incredibly forward-thinking with its focus on an all Black cast. Midway through the first season, audiences were introduced to Steve Urkel (Jaleel White), a funny kid with big glasses, suspenders, and a uniquely high voice. Intended to be a one-time character, Urkel and his signature catchphrase: "Did I do that?" would go on to become a pop culture phenomenon, and would go on to become a staple of the 90s.

Fast-forward to the present day, there is a rave for reboots of iconic television shows from the past and some have wondered if a Family Matters reboot could be in the works. Speaking in an interview, White, who played Urkel for nine seasons, has revealed the reasons he remains against a reboot of the hit sitcom. Family Matters was part of ABC's Friday night TGIF programming, and recalling the era was part of White's response. “I embrace the TGIF legacy, but I’m also careful to acknowledge that TGIF was a sinking ship, and you cannot make shows like that right now,” White said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live (via Deadline). “I feel like [Fuller House] got away with it because they have a schmaltzy, kind of vanilla thing that they do that’s very Hallmarkish to be quite honest, and it benefits Candace [Cameron Bure] and that’s wonderful, but I just didn’t feel like we could get away with that same brand of humor.”

Urkel Isn't Interested in a Cash Grab

White's memoir Growing Up Urkel was released a day prior to the time of this writing. The actor confirmed that while he had been approached with the idea of a reboot, it is not one that interests him. He adds:

"I was offered a blind contract with no script and half the pay that I made leaving the show, right? So, I'm like, 'Wait, wait, what do you mean?' I don't get to meet any producers. I don't get to see a script. 'We'll pay you this'. And it's like, you know, if it's just a cash grab and, you know, I just, I'm not interested in that. If I touch anything that’s associated with Family Matters, I want to advance the legacy and I want to help the kids’ careers.”

Family Matters ran from 1989 to 1997 on ABC, before moving to CBS for its final season. The family oriented sitcom was created by William Bickley and Michael Warren and developed by Thomas L. Miller and Robert L. Boyett. A spinoff of the popular series Perfect Strangers, Family Matters also starred Reginald VelJohnson, Jo Marie Payton, Telma Hopkins, Darius McCrary, Kellie Shanygne Williams, Jaimee Foxworth, Rosetta LeNoire, Shawn Harrison, Valerie Jones, Joseph and Julius Wright, Bryton McClure, Michelle Thomas, Orland Brown, and Judyann Elder.

Family Matters is available to stream on Hulu.

