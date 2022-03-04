We all know that investigative journalists tend to ask uncomfortable questions that end up putting them in life or death scenarios. This happens across virtually every country, and Prime Video’s upcoming original movie Jalsa is coming this month to remind uf of that and stress the importance – and dangers – of speaking out about a divisive subject. The thriller follows a group of people whose lives change after a hit-and-run victimizes an 18-year-old girl.

The trailer for Jalsa reveals that tensions only get higher and higher as the investigation of the hit-and-run starts to unveil police corruption — which is never a safe subject to touch on —, all the while a grieving mother and a ruthless journalist put their lives at risk to get to the bottom of what happened and why. As if this doesn't sound threatening enough, the trailer closes up with the line “these days, it’s better to hide the news than to say it.”

Jalsa is part of an initiative that brings together Prime Video and production company Abundantia Entertainment, in an effort to bring more diverse content overseas. The association has already brought together a slate of Indian productions such as critically acclaimed Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii, and Ram Setu, as well as the hugely popular Amazon Original series Breathe.

Jalsa is directed by Suresh Triveni. The Indian filmmaker made his feature film debut with Sua Sulu, a dramatic comedy that was nominated in several categories at the International Indian Film Academy Awards, including Best Film and Best Director. Also nominated was main actress Vidya Balan, who reprises her collaboration with Triveni on Jalsa. Balan also starred in Sherni and Shakuntala Devi.

Aside from Balan, Jalsa features an ensemble cast that includes Shefali Shah (Disney+’s Human), Manav Kaul (Netflix’s The Fame Game), BAFTA winner Rohini Hattangadi (Ghandi), Iqbal Khan (Crackdown), Vidhatri Bandi (Disney+’s Shiddat), and Shrikant Mohan Yadav (Prime Video’s Inside Edge). Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla make their feature film acting debut.

Prime Video premieres Jalsa globally on March 18.

You can watch the trailer below:

You can check out a short official synopsis here:

A hit-and-run of an 18-year-old girl becomes the hub of a wheel that sets into motion many a spoke - a journalist, a raging mother, a cop and a system all caught in an ethical dilemma. Questions raised only to realize that the truth is rarely pure and never simple.

